SC Chamber of Commerce, Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs offer ways to aid workforce shortage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As the statewide workforce shortage continues to grow, so does the pressing need for skilled workers within companies.

From manufacturing to tourism, countless industries are feeling the impact, leaving employers desperately seeking ways to fill the gap.

“The demand for companies’ products and services has never been higher and companies are desperate to add more people to help do the work to serve their customers,” said Bob Morgan, President and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. “There is a shortage, particularly in manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism.”

According to Morgan and the Chamber of Commerce, a key factor in finding skilled workers correlates with our area’s growth.

“A couple of things we need to do is continue to make South Carolina an attractive place for people that want to move here and for companies to want to bring jobs here,” explained Morgan. “We can’t talk about the subject without the need for immigration reform. We have slowed the flow of legal immigrants into this country and they are a potential source of our workforce.”

Morgan says there are companies which have experienced a lower turnover rate with employees, who believe it’s due to the work culture.

“What are you doing to help people feel welcome in your business and as a part of your team? Recognition is important, and of course pay and benefits are very important, but be proactive in doing things to let your workforce know that they are appreciated,” said Morgan. “When you do those things, it sounds simple, but you tend to have less turnover.”

Finding skilled workers to fill positions can be a challenge, which is why the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs continues to work closely with employers to successfully hire qualified veterans seeking employment.

“Through our relationship with our strategic partners, often we are able to… a veteran who is qualified, we can help get that veteran’s resume to the top,” said Matthew St. Clair, Regional Integration Officer for the Upstate of South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs.

The department is working directly with veterans and employers, offering mentorships and other programs to assist with the hiring process.

“There is a very healthy footprint of veterans in the state, or soon-to-be veterans, transitioning service members that become civilians,” said St. Clair. “And it’s also their spouses who have tremendous skillsets themselves as well.”

While this one resource being used to help fill positions, the issue of having a workforce shortage is something that South Carolina has been dealing with for a while.

“It’s been a frustrating time during the pandemic,” said Morgan. “Having said that, the workforce shortage actually preceded the pandemic, but it has been exacerbated.”

Here is a list of job resources:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.