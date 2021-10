BOSTON — How loud did the Fenway Park crowd get here after Kyle Schwarber blasted a grand slam to put the Red Sox ahead 6-0 in the second inning of Game 3?. “That gave me a headache and I loved it,” Schwarber said. “I loved every second of it. This is what you live for, right? This is it. You know, obviously, we still have steps to where we want to be. But to have the atmosphere like that, we feed off that, and that’s only going to help us be better. And it’s going to help us to where we want to be. But we still got to take it a game at a time.”

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO