Brendan Fraser Continues Winning Streak With New Role. Brendan Fraser was just cast in the upcoming superhero movie, Batgirl, which will be premiering on HBO Max. It’s great to see a success story such as the one Brendan Fraser has just accomplished. After a great early career full of box-office hits, Fraser’s roles had lessened considerably for a while due to a couple of complex, various reasons. However, now, he has been cast as the villain in Batgirl and his fans couldn’t be more excited to see him working in mainstream projects again. Fraser has been cast in some other recent projects as well making him one of the most prolific comeback stories of recent years.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO