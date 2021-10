Previews, predictions and the schedule for the local high school football games Thursday, Oct. 28. South Pasadena (5-4, 3-1) at Monrovia (9-0, 4-0), 7 p.m.: Wildcats quarterback Noah Rodriguez has been sensational this season and he could approach 3,000 yards passing with another big night. The senior has thrown for 2,688 yards and 32 touchdowns, and he has one of the area’s best receivers as his target in Carlos Hernandez with 59 receptions for 1,312 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Wildcats are hoping to win the Rio Hondo League title outright and finish an undefeated regular season. The Tigers have won four of their last five and can share the league title with a victory. But don’t bet on it, the Wildcats are just too good.

