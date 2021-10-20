CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Man dies after Hay Court shooting, Tuscaloosa police say

Tuscaloosa News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old man has died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Hay Court, according to Tuscaloosa police. The shooting occurred around...

Kym Cee
9d ago

it's not a racial thing .... Question 2 you WHY DO YOU WHITE PEOPLE SHOOT UP SCHOOLS AND HAVE A LIST OF SERIAL KILLERS? I DIDN'T WANT TO TAKE IT THERE ...... Prayers to all the families

