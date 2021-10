Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups ripped his team's effort after Monday's 116-86 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, calling the performance "embarrassing." “It was embarrassing, it was really embarrassing,” Billups told reporters. “Just the effort, I didn’t think that we started the game off with the right mindset. We talked in the locker room about the Clippers, they hadn’t won a game yet, two tough losses, they were desperate to get a win, you’re at home. We tried to defend against that but from the very first play of the game—we turned the ball over, we couldn’t get the ball where we needed to go, their pressure really hurt us. It just continued to snowball the rest of the way.”

