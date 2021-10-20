'Mooncakes and Milk Bread': Celebrating the tastes of Chinese American bakeries

October is Filipino Heritage Month and while the month is closing fast, there’s still time to celebrate. In San Diego County, the Filipino community makes up roughly 6% of the population, the second largest in the U.S. following LA County, according to a 2018 report by the Migration Policy Institute. This migration isn’t recent. Following the end of the Spanish-American War in 1898, the Philippines became a U.S. territory, igniting the first significant wave of Filipinos to Southern California. After the passing of the Immigration Act of 1965, Filipino men enlisted in the military (usually the Navy), bringing their families with them. Today, Filipinos occupy almost every facet in San Diego, and not just in Mira Mesa or National City, two epicenters for the community. They’re politicians, journalists, scientists, farmers, and everything in between.

