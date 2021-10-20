Why CNN reporter told this doctor, 'I think you're crazy'

(CNN) — What do you gift one of the biggest teen pop stars in the world? If you're President Joe Biden, the answer is easy: a shoehorn. Olivia Rodrigo, the singer behind the hits "Driver's License" and "good 4 u," was invited to the White House back in July to promote the Covid-19 vaccinations among young people. During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday, Rodrigo revealed the president had given her a few gifts when she visited: some M&Ms, a pair of black aviator Ray Bans (the same ones he wears) and a shoehorn, "which was strange," Rodrigo said.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO