Ronnie Shields is confident he can get Anthony Joshua a win over Oleksandr Usyk. When Anthony “AJ” Joshua (24-2, 22 KO’s) traveled to America to fight for the first time, he faced the challenge of Andy Ruiz. In that bout, AJ was severely belted, dropped several times, discombobulated and ultimately stopped. Even still, in the wake of the embarrassing first loss of his career, Joshua maintained his team. After suffering the second professional defeat of his career however, AJ is thinking about his next fight with a Hollywood sequel frame of mind. This essentially means that Joshua is aiming to have a bigger budget, change of location and a new cast.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO