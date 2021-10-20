Police: Deputy shoots man who stabbed 2 people, killing 1

VICKERY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy shot a man Tuesday who stabbed two people, killing one of them and severely injuring the other, at a turnpike plaza, authorities said.

Police responded in the evening to the Erie Islands Service Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike for reports of two stabbing victims, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

A deputy encountered a man who was carrying a knife, at which point the suspect was ordered to drop the weapon. The man charged the deputy, who shot him after less lethal force was unsuccessful, according to the news release.

The man was taken into custody and flown to a hospital.

One of the stabbing victims died at the scene and the other was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said investigators are still gathering information but “it appears, preliminarily, that it was a very random act of violence.”

A customer at the plaza, Wayne Howell, of Syracuse, Indiana, told the Fremont News-Messenger that the suspect was saying things that didn’t make sense and became agitated when people walked away from him.

Law enforcement repeatedly tried to use a stun gun on the man before firing at him, Howell told the newspaper.

Authorities believe the two stabbing victims were simply people who had stopped at the service plaza, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said.

The officer’s use of force will be investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.