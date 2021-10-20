CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

One charged with harassment after domestic incident in Tyre

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kirkville, New York man following a domestic incident.

Richard Fairbanks, 49, was arrested after a domestic complaint in Tyre.

It is alleged that Fairbanks struck a female in the face during the incident. He was transported to the Seneca County Jail and arraigned.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

Comments / 0

