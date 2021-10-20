CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortsville, NY

Shortsville man facing felony charge after violating court order at Speedway gas station

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Shortsville man following an investigation in the village.

Brandon Case, 21, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into family trouble at the Speedway on Route 21.

Case was found to be in violation of a court order. He was held at the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

