China's new home prices stall in September; first time since February 2020

By Reuters Staff
 9 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The growth of China’s new home prices in September stalled for the first time since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday, as the property market softened further amid a sustained crackdown on speculation.

The average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities were unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Compared with a year earlier, China’s new home prices grew 3.8% in September, easing from a 4.2% increase in August.

China’s property market, a key driver of economic growth, staged a robust recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic. Authorities have stepped up efforts this year to rein in the red-hot sector. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christopher Cushing)

FOXBusiness

Industrial production unexpectedly falls in September, worst month since February

U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected and the worst drop since February. The September data is disappointing, "particularly in the manufacturing sector where it looks clear that supply chain issues are continuing to weigh on activity," economist Daniel Silver of J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients.
RETAIL
newschain

China’s economic growth stalls after power shortages

China’s economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets. The world’s second-largest economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 4.9% compared to a year ago in the three months ending in September, down...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
