CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China keeps lending benchmark LPR unchanged for 18th month

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China maintained its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for an 18th month at its October fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

Nineteen traders and analysts, or 95% of 20 participants, in a poll conducted this week had predicted no change in either tenor.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Chrsitian Schmollinger)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Amazon, Apple weigh on stocks, rate hike hopes underpin euro

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) earnings took the froth out of U.S. stock futures and world equities on Friday, though the euro held near one-month highs on euro zone rate rise hopes. Amazon.com reported a slump in profit after the bell on Thursday that it...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sluggish economy tests Mexican central bank rate hike cycle

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s first economic contraction since a recovery began from the coronavirus pandemic poses a challenge to the central bank’s monetary policy tightening cycle, but stubbornly high inflation appears likely to take precedence, analysts said on Friday. The Mexican economy shrank 0.2% here in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls on GDP miss; posts biggest monthly gain in nearly a year

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie advanced 2.4% for the month of October * Preliminary estimate shows GDP unchanged in September * Canadian 2-year yield rises 5.9 basis points to 1.073% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed that economic growth likely flatlined in September, but the loonie still notched a gain for October, snapping a four-month losing streak. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2380 to the greenback, or 80.78 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2329 to 1.2408. "It is basically a combination of weaker Canadian data and a broad-based rally in the USD to end the month," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets. A preliminary estimate showed that GDP was unchanged in September after rising 0.4% in August. The August gain was less than the 0.7% increase economists had expected. Third-quarter GDP was estimated to have increased at an annualized rate of 1.9%, much less than the Bank of Canada forecast at a policy announcement on Wednesday. Still, money markets expect the central bank to begin raising interest rates in January and to hike 125 basis points in total next year as concern grows that inflation will be more persistent than previously thought. That is much more tightening than is expected from the U.S. Federal Reserve. For the month, the loonie was up 2.4%, its first monthly gain since May and its biggest since last November. It was helped by higher prices for oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude oil futures on Friday settled 0.9% higher at $83.57 a barrel on expectations that OPEC will keep supply tight. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index rallied after the Fed's preferred inflation measure showed prices climbing at a fast pace. The Canadian 2-year rose 5.9 basis points to 1.073%, while the 10-year was up 1.7 basis point at 1.690%. On Thursday, it touched its highest intraday level since December 2019 at 1.729%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpr#Mortgage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Technology stocks soar, Nasdaq Composite adds 212 points

NEW YORK, New York - Strong rises in Apple and Amazon saw the Nasdaq forge to a new record high on Thursday, as the broader market also took flight on strong quarterly earnings reports. Both the Nasdaq and the Standard and Poor's 500 closed at new all-time highs,. "Clearly we...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
kfgo.com

ECB holds policy unchanged, keeping stimulus taps wide open

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank left policy unchanged on Thursday as widely expected, holding fire before a set of crucial decisions in December on ending pandemic emergency stimulus and returning policy to a more normal setting. Confirming its policy stance, the ECB will continue to buy bonds at...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

ECB keeps buying bonds and leaves rates unchanged despite rising inflation

The European Central Bank said it will keep its vast bond-buying programme running at a high pace despite rapidly rising inflation, setting it apart from other major central banks that are shifting towards tighter monetary policy. After a two-day meeting of its governing council, the ECB said on Thursday that...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Santander profits soar as UK mortgage lending keeps growing

Profits at Santander UK more than quadrupled in the three months to the end of September, as the bank benefited from further growth in mortgages and improving economic conditions. The bank, which is the country’s third largest mortgage lender, reported pre-tax profits of £687m for the third quarter, up 350%...
ECONOMY
odi.org

China’s lending landscape and approach to debt relief

This briefing note reviews the institutional landscape of Chinese financial and lending institutions, and its approach to overseas debt relief. It maps out the key institutions and agencies within China’s overseas development finance architecture and disaggregates between different lending institutions, highlighting differing incentive structures and approaches to debt relief. It...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy