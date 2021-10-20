CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making ends meet: Steps to take as higher prices hit your pocketbook

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I hope whatever is going on, I hope it just settles down and lets us get a life again,” a Memphis shopper told FOX13.

What’s going on is what’s going up, and that seems to be the price of everything these days.

Prices are jumping on household items you likely use every day.

The companies who make things like diapers, razors, toilet paper say it’s now costing them more to produce those items. They say they have no choice but to pass that cost on to you, the consumer.

FOX13 spoke to people at a Frayser grocery store.

Many are already living paycheck to paycheck and now the news that the price of things like laundry detergent and toilet paper is headed up is not good, to say the least.

“They are ridiculous,” said Memphian Deborah Yancey.

Yancey says it’s just too much to even think about.

“I went to a store. I spent like $200 and bought five packs of meat,” she said.

Yancey works her shift at a local grocery store and has a family at home.

“The neck bones was like $9 at one store,” she said.

Now comes word the prices on everyday items you likely use at home are going up. Producers like Procter and Gamble, the maker of items like razors, diapers, and toilette paper, say all these items will be affected.

They say it’s because the costs of items like gas and wood needed to make their products are also going up.

When you add supply chain issues to the mix, those producers say they have no choice but to pass some of that costs on to customers.

Recent Labor Department data shows rising food, gas and rent really impacts the budgets of low-to-middle Americans, which in turn prompts people to ask for more money.

Experts say inflation is the biggest long-term problem since you can’t just turn it on and off.

FOX13 spoke with John Gnuschke, President of 901 Economics.

He says they are simple things many of us had to do back in the recession and with prices headed up, we may have to once again get resourceful.

Gnuschk said we will likely see a hike in prices at least through the holidays. But in the meantime, he says there are things you can do to save money.

“In many cases, the larger grocery chains have lower prices than the corner convenience stores so you’re better off if you can shop at a large store,” he said.

Gnuschke also recommends buying in bulk.

“Eggs, milk, there’s always an advantage in buying bulk,” he said.

Gnuschke also recommends clipping coupons.

“Coupons can save you money as long as they’re items that you had already planned on buying,” he said. “Look for the circular sales at stores.”

For a list of free food resources in Memphis, CLICK HERE.

