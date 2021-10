We may know of someone with Down syndrome, but how much do we really know about their challenges? Does our society do a good enough job of equipping them with resources?. Click to hear from Casey’s Dream Owner and CEO Brittany Curl and Montana Legislator and mother of a child with Down syndrome Sue Vinton talk about their personal history of people with Down syndrome, the work being done to improve the quality of life for these people and clear up some of the common misconceptions about the condition.

