EL SEGUNDO — Please ask Kent Bazemore about his day. He wants to tell you. For the last few weeks, the 32-year-old said he’s left work with a bounce in his step. “Every night, I walk out of the gym, and I’m actually waiting for people to ask me, ‘What did you do tonight?’” Bazemore said. “Shoot, I played basketball with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO