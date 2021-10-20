CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

1 teen hurt, 1 arrested following shooting at Lake Elmo in Billings

By Q2 News
 9 days ago
Update 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

A Billings police spokesman said Wednesday that both teens involved in the shooting were males and the 14-year-old boy arrested following the incident has since been released.

The shooting remains under investigation. The department spokesman declined to release any other information.

_______________________________________________________________________

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers Tuesday evening at Lake Elmo State Park.

A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound around 6:10 p.m., police said in a tweet. Police did not specify the gender of the victim.

A 14-year-old boy is in custody, police said.

Police remained on the scene Tuesday night, and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

