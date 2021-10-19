CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

In first game without Nikita Kucherov, Lightning fall to Panthers

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bd5Oi_0cWWaKdh00
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar during the first period at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning know they can’t replace Nikita Kucherov, but they do know what it’s like to win without their top player.

In their first game this season without the star forward, who is sidelined on long-term injured reserve with an apparent lower body injury, the Lightning had their chances against the Panthers on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

They played a frantically-paced matchup that was absent of the typical fisticuffs with their state rival, but the Lightning clearly missed Kucherov in the 4-1 loss.

When Kucherov missed all of the last regular season while recovering from hip surgery, the Lightning had the preseason to get used to playing without him. This time, at the start of the season, it appears they might need some time to find their footing.

There are few better playmakers on the power play positioned along the half wall as Kucherov, and without him, the Lightning were 0-for-6 with the man advantage. That included a first-period power play with a 5-on-3 man advantage for 1:34. The Lightning had four shots, but couldn’t score.

After going scoreless for the first two periods and trailing 1-0, Brayden Point — Tampa Bay’s leading goal scorer last regular season — tied it with a slap shot from above the right circle. Point’s shot, which came 2:36 into the final period, went through three Panthers skaters and past goaltender Spencer Knight top shelf for his first goal of the season.

Point’s goal came right after Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made a tremendous blocker save on Panthers forward Kevin Connauton as he approached the near post.

The Panthers responded quickly with Aleksander Barkov’s go-ahead tally 64 seconds later, cleaning up a loose puck in the paint that former Lightning forward Carter Verhaeghe tapped to Barkov inside the far post for a backdoor goal.

Florida rookie Anton Lundell added an insurance goal, his first NHL score, on a give-and-go with Sam Reinhart, fading away into the right dot and rifling a wrister past Vasilevskiy with 6:41 left in the third. Anthony Duclair’s empty-netter with 2:06 left provided the final margin.

This story will be updated.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov lands on long-term injured reserve

TAMPA — The Lightning placed Nikita Kucherov on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, meaning the star forward will miss at least the next 10 games and 24 days. Tampa Bay played its first game without Kucherov against the cross-state rival Panthers. Kucherov left Saturday night’s overtime win in Washington D.C. in the third period; he held his groin area in obvious pain.
NHL
NHL

Kucherov out indefinitely for Lightning with undisclosed injury

'Not a day-to-day thing' coach Cooper says about forward who left win against Capitals. Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely for the Tampa Bay Lightning because of an undisclosed injury. The forward did not play the final 9:08 of a 2-1 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
chatsports.com

Nikita Kucherov leaves game with apparent lower-body injury

While the Tampa Bay Lightning pride themselves on the depth throughout their line-up, there is one player that keys their offense and makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the league. That player is Nikita Kucherov. After spending a shortened regular season without him leading things last year, he had started this season strong with four points (one goal, three assists) in the first three games. Unfortunately, it might be awhile until he hits the ice again.
NHL
snntv.com

Panthers defeat Lightning, 4-1

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Tuesday night. Barkov slammed a loose puck in the crease past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his second of the season. It...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Lightning star Kucherov's injury is 'not a day-to-day thing'

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov's injury is "not a day-to-day thing," according to Jon Cooper, though the head coach stopped short of expanding further on how long the 2019 Hart Trophy winner could be sidelined. During the third period of Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals, Kucherov suffered what...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Injury update on Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov suffered a groin injury in Saturday night’s Tampa Bay Lightning’s win over the Washington Capitals while trying to deflect a Capitals player away from the puck on a breakout. He immediately felt something was wrong and left the game. Today during the first team practice since the game,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Kevin Connauton
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
thetampabay100.com

Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov expected to miss extended time after groin injury

Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov likely will miss considerable playing time after suffering a groin injury Saturday in the Bolts’ 2-1 win at Washington. “Definitely not a day-to-day thing,” Cooper told reporters Monday at the Lightning’s practice. Kucherov left Saturday’s game midway through third period after doubling over in pain. That...
HOCKEY
FOX Sports

Panthers visit the Lightning after Bennett's 3-goal game

LINE: Lightning -139, Panthers +115. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Florida after Sam Bennett scored three goals in the Panthers' 5-1 victory over the Islanders. Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 21-7-0 at home. The Lightning averaged 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes per game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Stanley Cup#Tampa Bay#Point
rawcharge.com

Lightning power play falters and they fall to Panthers 4-1

The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers 4-1 Tuesday night in a game that saw Florida do what Tampa Bay has done so well for years; get a lead and refuse to allow the opponent to crawl back into the game. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 31 shots, while Spencer Knight stopped 30 of 31 shots to win his first start of the season. This was the fourth consecutive game that Tampa Bay failed to score first, or even attain a lead. The last lead the Lightning held was in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's 2021 Stanley Cup Championship rings feature Nikita Kucherov's '#1 BS' quote

After winning the Stanley Cup in 2020, the Tampa Bay Lightning added more hardware to their team facility in 2021 by going back-to-back as champions of the National Hockey League. On Thursday, the 2020-21 Tampa Bay Lightning received their Stanley Cup Championship rings, which are equal parts glitzy and a recap of some of the notable parts of their latest run to the title.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Nikita Kucherov Out 8-10 Weeks After Successful Procedure

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that forward Nikita Kucherov will be out approximately eight to ten weeks following a successful procedure yesterday on a lower-body injury that took him out of the lineup earlier this season. The Lightning did not provide details on the specific injury but it was considered serious the moment Kucherov came out of the lineup.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Lightning Have Mixed Results Through First 7 Games

Many in the hockey world believe the Tampa Bay Lightning have a very legitimate chance at three-peating as Stanley Cup champions in 2022. Most of the roster is returning from the previous season, and they added names to help fill the voids left behind by signing Corey Perry, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Zach Bogosian, and Brian Elliott. However, Tampa is not off to the hot start many thought they would have out of the gate. They stand at a record of 3-3-1 through the first seven games of the season. Now, it is very early to be worried or panic (and I am definitely not suggesting either. I think the team will be fine), but obviously, a different outcome was expected so far.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy