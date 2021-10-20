CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas animal sanctuary offering $10,000 reward for safe return of lost dog

By Matthew Johnstone
 9 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary wants your help getting one of its dogs back. If just helping out isn’t incentive enough, they’re offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find her.

The dog in question is named Plum. She’s survived through an abusive home once already and was adopted earlier this year. Her new owner signed a contract stating they wouldn’t give the dog to anyone else. Instead, they agreed to return Plum to the Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary.

But that didn’t happen. The no-kill shelter believes the owner gave Plum to someone in Topeka who is now in prison. Currently, they have no idea where the dog is now.

“We just want the truth,” Manager Jessica Prochnow said. “If for some reason it wasn’t working we would have taken her back. All we want is to bring her home. That’s the end goal. Bring her here, let us have peace of mind of where she is.”

If you have any information that could lead to Plum’s safe return to the sanctuary, the $10,000 reward was put up by an anonymous donor. To contact the animal sanctuary, call 1-800-247-9527 or visit Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary on Facebook .

