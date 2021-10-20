CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD mounted police horse retires

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big retirement celebration held on Tuesday for a four-legged member of IMPD.

Indianapolis Mounted police horse, Cody, is leaving IMPD to go to an animal-assisted therapy farm.

Cody has served metro police for 16 years.

He partnered with police officers to assist with crowd control, welcome visiting dignitaries, and march in parades.

Cody's new home will be at Amitola Care Farm, which is a nature-based wellness center in Mooresville.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

