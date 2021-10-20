IMPD mounted police horse retires

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a big retirement celebration held on Tuesday for a four-legged member of IMPD.

Indianapolis Mounted police horse, Cody, is leaving IMPD to go to an animal-assisted therapy farm.

Cody has served metro police for 16 years.

He partnered with police officers to assist with crowd control, welcome visiting dignitaries, and march in parades.

Cody's new home will be at Amitola Care Farm, which is a nature-based wellness center in Mooresville.