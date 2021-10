James Phillips and I are proud to announce our new article, Corpus Linguistics and Heller. It was published today in the Wake Forest Law Review. Here is the abstract:. In District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court sharply divided over the meaning of the twenty-seven words in the Second Amendment. Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion. He concluded that the Second Amendment "protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home." In short, an "individual" right. Justice Stevens, in his dissent, contended that the Second Amendment "is most naturally read to secure to the people a right to use and possess arms in conjunction with service in a well-regulated militia." That is, a "collective" right.

