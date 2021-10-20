GRPD investigating deadly shooting on city's southeast side

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's southeast side Tuesday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Paris Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE.

Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound at the scene. She was taken to the hospital where she passed away.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call GRPD at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

