CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

College of the Desert awarded $1.3 million grant to help low-income students

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYXwJ_0cWWY90h00

The College of the Desert today announced it has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to help low-income, first-generation students find a path to college.

The U.S Department of Education awarded the community college with the $1,386,870 "Educational Talent Search" grant in order to identify and assist middle- and high-school students who have the potential to succeed in higher education.

The Educational Talent Search program is one of eight "TRIO'' federal programs that, according to the U.S. Department of Education, are "targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs."

COD officials said the funding will last five years, and according to the school's website, will be used to provide students who qualify with services such as tutoring, academic workshops, SAT and ACT preparation and registration as well as opportunities to visit various colleges and universities.

This is the second time the college has been awarded the grant, which has helped more than 2,400 students through the program to date, according to COD officials.

To find out more about the Educational Talent Search program at COD, visit
www.collegeofthedesert.edu/students/trio-ets/ .

The post College of the Desert awarded $1.3 million grant to help low-income students appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Community College awarded two competitive federal grants to increase equity, retention and access for underrepresented students

The U.S. Department of Education awarded Shoreline Community College (Shoreline) its Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) and Title III Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions Program (AANAPISI) grants, two initiatives designed to help close equity gaps and ensure that all students academically succeed. Both awards are highly competitive and receive more than 100 applications each year.
COLLEGES
wdhn.com

ESCC receives two Federal TRIO grants to help students get through college

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise State Community College has received two Federal TRIO Grants adding to the TRIO Grants that the student support services at ESCC have been receiving for 40 years. The grants serve mostly first-generation college students or low-income students, helping the students from start to finish. The...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Napa Valley Register

Grapevines: Napa Valley College receives $5 million grant to increase STEM degrees among Latinx students

Napa Valley College (NVC) has been awarded nearly $5 million in a five-year grant to increase the number of Latinx and low-income students earning degrees in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and to build model transfer agreements, Oscar De Haro, assistant superintendent/vice president for student affairs announced.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Higher Education#The College Of The Desert#Trio
kniakrls.com

Central College Professor Jay Wackerly Awarded National Science Foundation Grant

Jay Wackerly, associate professor of chemistry at Central College, has been awarded a National Science Foundation Award of $235,000 for academic research. The National Science Foundation supports fundamental research and education in all non-medical fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, including computer science and the social sciences. This support advances knowledge to grow the U.S. economy and sustain global leadership.
COLLEGES
vicksburgnews.com

Black, low-income students will lose thousands in college aid under proposed program

The Post-Secondary Board this week unanimously voted to recommend an overhaul of Mississippi’s financial aid programs that could completely change how the state helps students pay for college. If adopted by the Legislature this upcoming session, low-income and Black students stand to lose thousands of dollars for college. The program,...
COLLEGES
txstate.edu

Texas State lands grant to promote STEM success among Hispanic, low-income students

Paula Williamson, associate dean for research in the College of Science and Engineering, has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) STEM and Articulation Program for her project, "Generación STEM: Promoting Hispanic and Low-Income Student Success through Individualized Support, Transfer Navigation and STEM Career Preparation."
TEXAS STATE
telegram.com

College Town: MWCC gets grant helping student-parents afford child care

GARDNER — A federal grant helping parents attending Mount Wachusett Community College will be renewed for another four years, the school recently announced. The government first awarded the Child Care Access Means Parents in School, or CCAMPIS, grant to Mount Wachusett in 2009; since then, it has provided assistance to 205 student-parents, 125 of whom have graduated from the college.
GARDNER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Emory Wheel

Mutual aid group raises thousands, advocates for low-income students

Elisabet Ortiz (24C) knows her story isn’t unique. A native Floridian studying computer science and finance at Emory University, she is like a lot of college students. She likes coding, listening to Harry Styles and watching reality TV shows with her friends. And, like 19% of students on campus, Ortiz...
ATLANTA, GA
richlandsource.com

MOESC receives grant to help students complete FAFSA

MANSFIELD -- The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is an application used by virtually all two and four-year colleges, universities, and career schools for awarding Federal, state, and college-funded student aid. In order to help more students apply for these aid dollars, Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center was awarded a...
MANSFIELD, OH
licpost.com

LaGuardia Community College Launches Campaign to Raise $15 Million for Student Grants and Scholarships

LaGuardia Community College has launched a fundraising campaign with a $15 million goal to help pay for student grants and scholarships. The “Tomorrow Campaign” aims to help current and future students at the two-year college in Long Island City get the education and training they need to advance their careers by raising money to provide financial aid.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeasterner.org

McNair scholarship offers help for low income students

The McNair Scholars Program was designed to help first-generation and low income students, or students in underrepresented groups, gain the skills and resources to apply to graduate school and receive their Ph.D. The program was created in 1986, following the death of Dr. Ronald McNair, an astronaut on the ill-fated...
ADVOCACY
kqennewsradio.com

UCC AWARDED A $2 MILLION FEDERAL GRANT

Umpqua Community College has been awarded a $2 million federal grant. A release said it’s from the Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program. The 5-year grant will fund programs to support students in college preparedness, retention and graduation. The programs will employ two new staff members dedicated to...
UMPQUA, OR
WTOK-TV

Mississippi receives $1.3M grant to help students finish degree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Adults who started college and didn’t get a chance to finish, perhaps because of finances, now have the opportunity to earn their degree through a grant. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) $1.3 million to fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KOLD-TV

Scholarships given to low-income families, students living with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Academic Opportunity of Arizona, a non-profit group, awarded hundreds of full-tuition scholarships to lift the financial burden of private school, providing more opportunities for children from low-income families or those living with disabilities. “We’re always kind of nervous if we’re going to get a...
TUCSON, AZ
The Southern

Rend Lake College receives grant to help students pay for childcare

Rend Lake College has been awarded a competitive grant to help low-income parents pay for childcare expenses while they attend college. The federal Department of Education has given RLC $91,353 through a Child Care Access Means Parents In School (CCAMPIS) grant. This marked the first time RLC has received the...
COLLEGES
klcc.org

Umpqua Community College will use grant to expand student support services

Sometimes new college students just need a little extra help. Umpqua Community College says it will use a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand its student support programs, which provide aid to students in need of a helping hand. “Maybe they lack resources with technology,...
UMPQUA, OR
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy