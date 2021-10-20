College of the Desert awarded $1.3 million grant to help low-income students

The College of the Desert today announced it has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to help low-income, first-generation students find a path to college.

The U.S Department of Education awarded the community college with the $1,386,870 "Educational Talent Search" grant in order to identify and assist middle- and high-school students who have the potential to succeed in higher education.

The Educational Talent Search program is one of eight "TRIO'' federal programs that, according to the U.S. Department of Education, are "targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs."

COD officials said the funding will last five years, and according to the school's website, will be used to provide students who qualify with services such as tutoring, academic workshops, SAT and ACT preparation and registration as well as opportunities to visit various colleges and universities.

This is the second time the college has been awarded the grant, which has helped more than 2,400 students through the program to date, according to COD officials.

To find out more about the Educational Talent Search program at COD, visit

www.collegeofthedesert.edu/students/trio-ets/ .

