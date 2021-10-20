MLB playoffs: Dodgers roar back from brink as Astros top Red Sox to tie ALCS

Cody Bellinger Photograph: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Cody Bellinger keeps erasing a forgettable regular season, with his latest big swing putting the Los Angeles Dodgers right back in the NL Championship Series.

Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double in the Dodgers’ eighth-inning rally, storming back to beat Atlanta 6-5 Tuesday and cutting the Braves’ lead in the series to 2-1.

“It’s hard to remember a bigger hit, with what was at stake,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I’m kind of exhausted now.”

Some of the 51,307 fans had already left when the Dodgers were down to their final five outs and facing the daunting prospect of a 3-0 deficit in the series. Bellinger swung and missed two pitches down the middle for strikes, going to his knees in the dirt.

“Ball’s coming in hard, some shadows you’re dealing with, so I saw it well and I just tried to barrel it up,” Bellinger said. “Just continue to barrel up the ball and pass the baton.”

Bellinger drove a shoulder-high, 95.6mph fastball from Luke Jackson into the right-field pavilion, igniting the blue towel-waving crowd and reviving the hopes of the defending World Series champions.

“Sad thing is I would do the same thing again,” Jackson said. “I was trying to throw a fastball up and away. I actually threw it better than I thought I threw it. Out of my hand, I was like, `Oh, that’s a ball. It’s too high.′ And no, it wasn’t too high. Good player, put a good swing on it and pretty remarkable.”

Chris Taylor singled, stole second and moved to third on pinch-hitter Matt Beaty’s groundout. Betts followed with the double off Jesse Chavez to right-center.

“One of our strong suits is not worrying about what happened yesterday, focusing on right now,” Betts said.

Game 4 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

“We can do it, we’re confident,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “There is going to be no residual effects after this game.”

The Dodgers had lost all 83 previous postseason games – in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn – in which they trailed by three or more runs in the eighth inning or later.

But that’s history now. And so are Bellinger’s recent struggles.

The 2019 NL MVP, Bellinger batted a miserable .165 this year with a paltry .240 on-base percentage and 94 strikeouts in 315 at-bats. He helped redeem himself last week with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning of the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival Giants at San Francisco.

“Fresh start,” Bellinger said of the postseason. “At least for me this year it’s a fresh start. You know, a tough regular season but you know, I felt good towards the end of the season, and just try to continue that feel all the way through.”

“Just you know, staying simple,” he said. “Crazy things are happening.”

Bellinger’s done this before, too. After the Dodgers overcame a 3-1 deficit against Atlanta in the NLCS last year, his tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning won Game 7.

With the cheering, chanting crowd on its feet in the ninth, Kenley Jansen struck out the side to earn the save, the ninth pitcher used by the Dodgers. They ran through a combined 15 in the first two games.

Staggered with back-to-back walk-off losses in Atlanta, the Dodgers returned home, where they’ve dominated the Braves in recent years and were an MLB-best 58-23 during the regular season.

The Braves haven’t won at Dodger Stadium since 8 June 2018. Going back to the 2013 NLDS, the Braves have dropped 20 of their last 23 in LA – they’ve lost 10 straight in Los Angeles overall.

It sure looked like they’d end that skid after leading 5-2 in the fifth.

After Corey Seager’s two-run shot gave them an early lead, the Dodgers’ offense stalled out from the second to eighth innings, with only five hits.

“It’s never going to just be easy and handed to us,” Bellinger said. “We got to fight for it.”

But the wild-card winner staged another improbable comeback late, just like the Dodgers have done so often this postseason.

They beat St Louis in the NL wild-card game, then edged 107-win San Francisco in the NLDS.

Despite trailing the best-of-seven series, the Dodgers have grabbed the momentum. They’re at home for the next two games, knowing they overcame that 3-1 deficit against the Braves in last year’s NLCS at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.

The Braves built their lead with a bunch of singles, pounding out 12 hits, and a dropped flyball by novice center fielder Gavin Lux.

Freddie Freeman broke out of his slump , going 3 for 4 with a walk and a run scored after he struck out seven times in eight at-bats in the first two games.

Adam Duvall went 2 for 5, driving in two runs and scoring another for the Braves. Every Atlanta batter got on base at least once.

Tony Gonsolin got the victory, recording one out in relief.

Jackson took the loss after getting hammered in the eighth.

Eddie Rosario and Freeman jump-started the Braves with back-to-back singles off Walker Buehler to open the game.

The Braves quieted the crowd of 51,307 while knocking around Buehler and taking a 4-2 lead in the fourth.

Atlanta got RBI singles from Joc Pederson, Duvall and Dansby Swanson, and Buehler walked Rosario on four pitches with the bases loaded to force in another run.

Swanson’s hit off his former Vanderbilt teammate went off the glove of shortstop Seager and rolled into left, allowing Pederson to score the go-ahead run as the Braves batted around.

Seager’s wasn’t the only miscue in the fourth. Lux chased Austin Riley’s double to the warning track in right-center only to have the ball go off his glove to keep the inning going.

Buehler got yanked after walking Rosario. Working on two extra days’ rest, Buehler allowed four runs and seven hits in three and two-thirds innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked three on 76 pitches.

Buehler pitched on short rest for the first time in his career in Game 4 of the NLDS. He didn’t the win, but the Dodgers tied the series and forced a deciding fifth game.

Atlanta extended its lead to 5-2 in the fifth on Duvall’s RBI single that scored Ozzie Albies, who walked and stole second.

The Dodgers had Charlie Morton on the ropes in the first, when he tied a postseason record with four walks on 34 pitches. The right-hander walked leadoff hitter Betts and Seager followed with a homer to center for a 2-0 lead.

Morton then loaded the bases on consecutive two-out walks to Justin Turner, Lux and Bellinger before Taylor lined out to short to end the inning.

Morton allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked six.

Houston Astros 9-2 Boston Red Sox

Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth on Tuesday night as the Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2, evening the AL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Six outs from falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and facing a Game 5 in Fenway Park – where Boston hadn’t lost all postseason – the defending AL champions instead guaranteed themselves at least one game back in Houston.

In a series that had been dominated by offense – especially Boston’s – the teams traded first-inning homers and then both pitching staffs put up six straight zeros on the Fenway scoreboard before Altuve’s leadoff shot in the eighth.

Carlos Correa doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Jason Castro’s two-out single in the ninth. But that was just the beginning for Houston, which had seen Boston bully its pitchers for 10 homers in the series, including a record-setting three grand slams that turned Games 2 and 3 into routs.

After Alex Bregman hit a solo homer into the Green Monster seats in the first, Xander Bogaerts topped it with a towering, two-run drive onto Lansdowne Street in the bottom half to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Then, the pitchers took over: It was still 2-1 when Altuve led off the eighth with a homer against Garrett Whitlock.

Game 2 winner Nathan Eovaldi, making his first relief appearance since he was coming back from an injury in 2019, came on for the ninth and gave up Correa’s leadoff double. With two outs and two on, Castro singled in Correa to give Houston the lead.

And the Astros just kept on scoring.

Michael Brantley hit a three-run double off Martín Pérez. Yordan Alvarez added an RBI single. Correa reached on a run-scoring infield single. Kyle Tucker singled in another run.

The Red Sox, who were the first team in major league history to have double digits in hits six straight times in a single postseason, had just five on Tuesday — two of them trailing by seven in the ninth.

Eovaldi took the loss, allowing four runs while recording just two outs. Kendall Graveman, the fifth Houston pitcher, threw two scoreless innings for the win.

Bogaerts followed Bregman’s 354ft homer into the Green Monster seats in the top of the first with a 403ft shot in the bottom half that cleared the Wall, the seats and the billboards above them before landing on Lansdowne Street.

Nick Pivetta allowed just one more hit after Bregman’s homer before leaving with a 2-1 lead through five innings.

It was the third straight game the Red Sox got five or more innings from a starter, and the third straight that the Houston starter didn’t make it out of the second inning; Zack Greinke got just four outs on Tuesday.

Pivetta was charged with one run on two hits and two walks, striking out three. He got Altuve to end the fifth on a hard grounder to Rafael Devers at third. First baseman Kyle Schwarber made a nice play to scoop the throw; replays showed he pulled his foot off the bag, but the Astros did not challenge the call.