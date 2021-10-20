Darkness descends on Teegarden

In the true spirit of Halloween, the Teegarden Event Center in Yuba City has been transformed into a proper haunted house meant to provide not only scares, but also some help for those in need.

With the theme of “Witch Trials of a Coven,” brave visitors will be able to make their way through the historical home as they encounter a myriad of witches and spooky scenes throughout each section of the house.

While the main floors of the home offer rather mildly shocking scenes, the basement is where the true terror can be found -- all in good fun, of course.

“Come on down, it’s going to be a great time,” said Jerry Jarrett, who works with Easterseals Superior California. “The top floors are geared more towards families and the basement is where it’s really going to hit you. We highly recommend everybody comes to check it out. It benefits the Teegarden and Easterseals.”

Jarrett, along with Camille Teel and Russ Zullo, helped design and come up with the theme for this year’s haunted house.

“I met up with Russ and Camille last year due to the pandemic,” Jarrett said. “We (I) work with Easterseals … and we were able to put on our Halloween event, got with them and actually was able to get money to my organization.”

The preparation for this year’s haunted house started around July and August, said Jarrett, and the decorating started in early September.

“We hit the ground running and been here every week,” he said. “These kids have been here working hard and putting on a wonderful, wonderful show.”

The performers involved with this year’s event are adults and children from groups like the Easterseals and The Acting Company, and also those who responded from outreach on social media.

“This is my first year at the Teegarden haunted house,” said Catrina Eastridge, with The Acting Company.

Eastridge said about 20 people are performing inside the house.

While some of the items for the haunted house come from Spirit Halloween and other stores, a good number of them also were hand-made.

Stephanie Futch, who owns Sew Sawdust, was one of those who made some of the decorations used in the haunted tour.

“I’ve got the pallet, a couple of burning coals, the cauldron up front. I do woodworking,” she said.

This is the first time Futch had made items specifically for a haunted house and said all items she made will be donated to the organizers.

When visitors to the Teegarden first walk up to the home, they will be greeted by a guide.

“The first thing is right up front they’re gonna walk through an archway and they’ll get greeted by one of the guides that are up front,” said Eastridge.

She said the guide will lead them to the front door while explaining different protocols and rules and what to expect.

“I’ll take them once they’re inside the house,” Eastridge said. “That’s my cue to take over and I lead them through the first floor.”

She said those going through the house will be isolated in separate groups to maximize the fright factor.

“We’re breaking it down into smaller groups and that way any of the scares we have, the group will actually be able to see it,” she said. “If the group’s too big, the people in the back are kind of gonna miss out on that scare that happens because it can happen really fast. We’ll probably take about three people at a time and obviously it’s a family event and we’re gonna try our best not to split them up.”

Eastridge said her role at the house is to lead the small groups around the first floor.

“Once I take them, I’ll guide them through the first floor and let them see different things that are going on, make sure to stop in certain areas so they have a few seconds to really look,” she said. “But, any of the areas that have things going on, they don’t see who’s in the house, they’re just paying attention to each other. It’s kind of neat.”

As for what people can expect, Eastridge said to be prepared for anything and everything related to witches and their fabled stories, including “things that might jump out at you to people’s souls getting taken away or Hansel and Gretel type situations where kids might be getting brought towards a stove.”

As patrons make their way through the house, the scare factor increases.

“Each area is kind of like going through a time portal because you’re getting a chance to see witches in a whole other time when different things were happening,” Eastridge said. “So you might have some Salem witch stuff going on, but then you have other areas where it’s slightly more modern where the kids are learning their potions and spells and their wand work and all of that. … As you go through each level it’s going to get a little bit darker and a little bit creepier.”

For those who want a more mild experience and want their small children to enjoy what the event has to offer, the backyard of Teegarden has been transformed into a Halloween play area with games and other activities for the little ones to take part in.

Portraying one of the witches is Michelle Rewerts, who is also involved with The Acting Company. Last year, Rewerts played the role of Mrs. Bates, mother of Norman Bates, from the classic thriller “Psycho.”

“I like doing this,” said Rewerts. “Because not only is it performing arts … I love scaring people, a lot.”

Among the smaller children involved with acting inside the house are Evelyn Futch, 10, and Sophia McAllister, 9.

When asked why people might be scared, Evelyn said, “Because people think that witches aren’t real” and she wants to prove that they are.

For Sophia, while she might be a little nervous to perform in front of people, she said she was really excited and that people will be “really amazed by how our acting skills are. I think they’re going to be really happy when they go through this haunted house.”

The Teegarden haunted house, located at 731 Plumas St. in Yuba City, takes place every Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. through Halloween – with Halloween on Sunday being the final and only Sunday performance.

Cost for the event is $20 per person and $7 for kids 12 and under.