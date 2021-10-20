CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How does Jansen not get called for a balk….

 9 days ago

On every pitch!!!? So annoying his pre throw move. Balk rule was created to...

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman’s comments on Trevor Bauer tell you all you need to know

Whatever you seem to think, Trevor Bauer will not be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, or anywhere in Major League Baseball, in 2022 (and likely beyond that). It’s just not going to happen, even if he’s found not guilty of the sexual assault allegations. ESPN insider Jeff Passan polled ~24 current and former baseball executives, players, lawyers and others with a connection to the sport a few months ago and all of the subjects, when asked if Bauer would ever play in MLB again, had different variations of the word “no.”
How Kenley Jansen beat Joc Pederson with the season on the line

— To understand Jansen’s sequence to Pederson, it’s first worth looking at how he pitched Austin Riley to open the frame:. It was an extremely Kenley Jansen sequence, starting with six consecutive cutters. Riley swung and missed twice, but took two pitches and fouled off two more. Jansen then reversed spin, firing a sinker that backed into the zone. It caught a lot of plate, but Riley was expecting another cutter and was dispatched to the Atlanta dugout.
Astros: Valdez gets Game 1, how does rest of rotation line out?

The Astros’ rotation is not a shell of what it once was, it is a new era of arms, but who will follow Framber Valdez?. The Houston Astros will kick off the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves in Houston, Tuesday night. Unlike the 2017 and 2019 World Series runs, Justin Verlander won’t be walking through those clubhouse doors.
The Isaiah Thomas Show: How does this team get better?

With so much speculation about the defense, Isaiah Thomas wasn't going to miss out on another week's show. He and Carey Murdock sit down to have an honest discussion about the direction of the defense and how things get better. We also have some lighthearted discussions about Caleb Williams, Key Lawrence and how he sees things moving forward inside the OU locker room. Maybe our best and most honest edition of the Isaiah Thomas show heading into Texas Tech.
Padres to hire Bob Melvin as next manager

According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, the Padres have agreed to terms with former A’s manager Bob Melvin. Melvin has also managed the Mariners and Diamondbacks, and has compiled a career .514 winning percentage as a manager.
Braves chop

In an age when other franchises are dropping offensive names, logos and rituals, the chop lives on in Atlanta. When will the Braves see the light -- or baseball step in?. Can somebody tell this dude to kick rocks (Jeff Passan). How are you going to enforce an entire stadium of fans to not do the chop. Kick them out or arrest them. So tired of this cancel culture, woke bs.
What does FSU do well on offense and defense?

Are they a run oriented team or do they pass more? Also, how’s there kickers? Field position is going to be important and fg might play a huge role too. I’m expecting another clutch day from Potter. They prefer rushing the ball. They have the #14 total rushing offense and...
Hoping that this is the week that DJ finally gets back into

The Heisman conversation by pulling it all together and putting on a clinic against the semenholes. Go Tigers. in the night, nothing warms your lonely gums like a sweat soaked pillow. CU Guru [1108]. TigerPulse: 95%. Posts: 1191. Joined: 10/6/21. Re: Hoping that this is the week that DJ finally...
It won’t feel right with Tommy being back

ACC should have given us a nooner for old times sake. While I appreciate the things Tommy did for Clemson... I was not the least bit sad to see him go. Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. 2000®. All-TigerNet [13237]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 13243. Joined:...
GO TIGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Good to be back in the Valley tomorrow. Great things happen there when the crowd is loud and fired up! GO Tigers!!!!!
The big game saturday

With FSU will really be only the second ‘normal’ home game for our Tigers. The GT game was anything but normal with the loooong weather delay that sent most fans home early. The BC game was next and it was a great game with the fans doing more than their part to help the Tigers get a good and much needed win. Now the Noles come to town and I expect the fans will be ready to go! If the good guys can get off to a good start I think that’s will be a game that we look back on as the season progresses.
Fairweathers

What gives? I live in Jacksonville now and it blows my mind how many fans just don’t care after a few losses. Gator and Nole fans can’t even tell me who they play most weeks but were in my face after a close LOSS to Bama. I’m certainly disappointed this...
What wood TNet most like to see from the offense tomorrow?

1) A completed forward pass > 20 yards to the MOF?. 3) Commitment to (not abandonment of) the run game?. 5) More imaginative play calling (motion, misdirection, getting playmakers in space)?. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did....
I’m sure you have all thought about this.....

But, as poor as the record is right now, our team is only a play away in every game but one to being undefeated and a top five team. A close loss to UGA(no.1), a squeaker of a win on the last play vs GT. A double OT loss to NCSU. Another last play win vs BC. A last play win at Syracuse. Only the Pitt game was out of reach in the last minutes. So, our guys are close to being what we would like. And, the Tigers have yet to play a really good offensive game. They have “hung on” all year. Time to change that.....
Give RGIII tips on what to do in Clemson

I bet we got a spare uniform lying around, or maybe get him a dark visor and see if we can make him pass for Taisun; they’re about the same height.
