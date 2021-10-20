How does Jansen not get called for a balk….

With FSU will really be only the second ‘normal’ home game for our Tigers. The GT game was anything but normal with the loooong weather delay that sent most fans home early. The BC game was next and it was a great game with the fans doing more than their part to help the Tigers get a good and much needed win. Now the Noles come to town and I expect the fans will be ready to go! If the good guys can get off to a good start I think that’s will be a game that we look back on as the season progresses.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO