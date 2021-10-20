Sutter County committee recommends contact tracer contract go before full board

On Tuesday, the Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee recommended a contract agreement that would provide contact tracing services to the county be placed on the next regular board of supervisors agenda for a vote, according to public information officer Chuck Smith.

The item was recommended to be placed as an appearance item on the Oct. 26 agenda so the full board of supervisors and the public could provide input. Supervisors Nick Micheli and Dan Flores are on the committee.

If approved at the next board of supervisors meeting, Health and Human Services would enter into a contract with the Public Health Institute for COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing (CI/CT) services for the period between Oct. 27, 2021, and April 27, 2022. The contract would be for $282,284 but would have no fiscal impact on the county’s general fund as the contract would be funded by Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Enhancing Detection and ELC Expansion grant funds, according to a staff report.

During the pandemic, Sutter County has relied primarily on extra hired staff to perform CI/CT services.

“Because these are not permanent positions, turnover has occurred, along with the increase in COVID-19 cases, which has resulted in workload impacts to staff,” the staff report read. “This contract will assist the county to identify COVID-19 cases and their close contacts more quickly and to assist with more effective isolation and quarantine of identified cases and close contacts within the county, and to more effectively coordinate care for COVID-19 cases.”

In addition, the contract would provide support for other communicable disease prevention and mitigation. CI/CT is done separately for each county.

On Sept. 28, a motion to approve a $650,000 contract between Yuba County Health and Human Services and the Public Health Institute failed after three of the supervisors present did not second the motion. Supervisor Gary Bradford made a motion to approve the contract and a second was not made by the remaining supervisors: Seth Fuhrer, Don Blaser and Andy Vasquez. Supervisor Randy Fletcher was absent on Sept. 28.

The next regular Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.