Swampscott votes for new school in special election

SWAMPSCOTT — Town residents voted to approve funding for a new district-wide elementary school in a special town election on Tuesday.

The only question on the ballot was for a proposed new elementary school, which was approved at Town Meeting last month. The new school would combine the town’s three existing elementary schools ― Hadley, Clarke, and Stanley ― into one “twin” elementary school with two separate entrances to separate wings. The current elementary schools have an average individual age of 90 years old.

“Everything ran very smoothly. It was quiet in the morning but seemed like it picked up after lunch time,” said Town Clerk Susan J. Duplin , adding that the polling was pretty steady.

More than 1300 people voted early in-person or via mail.

“The voters love that, the convenience of it,” said Duplin.

Another 4203 residents voted on the day of the election at the polling station that was set up at the Swampscott High School. The turnout on the day of the election amounted to 35 percent, according to the unofficial results that the town clerk posted on Swampscott’s town website Tuesday night.

There were 2736 (65 percent) votes cast on Tuesday to approve the funding of the new school; 1466 against it, and one ballot was turned in blank.

Early voting lasted a week, including three late nights and a Saturday.

“I am incredibly gratified that voters in Swampscott have reaffirmed the commitment to education that we all share,” said Superintendent of Schools Pamela Angelakis. “The positive impact of this school building project will be felt by generations. The opportunity to learn and teach in state-of-the-art facilities is something that our students, teachers, and families deserve. There is no better investment a community can make than in its youth. I look forward to continuing to work with our stakeholders in town and the MSBA to see this project to completion. Today was a great day for the Big Blue.”

Town Meeting members voted 244-to-39 to approve funding for the new school in town on Sept. 13.

The new school will have an estimated annual net impact of $300 on the median, single-family tax bill, according to the Finance Committee.

Alena Kuzub can be reached at alena@itemlive.com.

