It came down to the penalty kicks. It was the third meeting of the season between No. 4 Brainerd and No. 5 Sartell Thursday, Oct. 14, at Adamson Field. The prior two ended in ties. So when they faced off in the Section 8-3A Quarterfinals it was no surprise that it was tied again after 100 minutes of play including two extra frame periods.

SARTELL, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO