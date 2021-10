In its road trip to the Big Apple, the Yale field hockey team (5–7, 2–2 Ivy) seized a victory in its match against Columbia (6–5, 0–4 Ivy) on Friday. Coming off of four consecutive losses, the Bulldogs extended their winning record against the Lions to four games after a pair of goals by two first-years propelled them to a 4–2 victory. As the contest entered the midway point of the fourth period, both teams remained tied with two goals apiece. Soon after, unanswered goals by forwards Lily Ramsey ’25 and Ellie Barlow ’25 capped off the match and secured the Bulldog’s second conference win.

