The wheels from conference realignment are turning. Unfortunately, our friends from Western Kentucky have not been invited to the party. Thursday morning the American Athletic Conference announced the addition of six new members: Charlotte, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UAB and UTSA. The AAC raided Conference-USA for six new programs to replace UCF, Cincinnati and Houston, who will move to the Big 12. In the new-look American Athletic Conference 12 of its 14 members will be former C-USA teams and Western Kentucky is not one of them.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO