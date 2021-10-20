CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Capitol riot panel votes to hold ex-White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt

By The Newsroom
 9 days ago
A congressional committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington DC has voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt after he defied the panel’s subpoena.

The longtime ally of former president Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Mr Trump is still defending his supporters who broke into the Capitol that day.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington (Julio Cortez/AP) (AP)

He has aggressively tried to block the committee’s work by directing Mr Bannon not to answer questions while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents.

The committee’s chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson, said on Tuesday Mr Bannon “stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena” and the panel will not take no for an answer.

He said that while Mr Bannon may be “willing to be a martyr to the disgraceful cause of whitewashing what happened on January 6th — of demonstrating his complete loyalty to the former president”, the contempt vote is a warning to other witnesses.

Mr Thompson added: “We won’t be deterred. We won’t be distracted. And we won’t be delayed.”

The Conversation U.S.

Steve Bannon is held in criminal contempt of Congress, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

Every president in history has refused to disclose information to Congress. These refusals are so commonplace that there is not even a comprehensive listing of how often they occur. In just the latest incident, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in mid-October 2021. At Trump’s request, Bannon defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, refusing to testify. The House vote captured the constant power struggle between presidents and Congress. The recent eruption of this battle between the two branches of government over access to presidential information raises questions about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Jan 6 Capitol riot probe focuses on luxury hotel 'war room'

A "war room" set up in a luxury Washington hotel by advisors of president Donald Trump has become the focus of the congressional investigation into the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The Willard operation has also come into focus because of the explosive new book, "Peril," an account of the last weeks of the Trump presidency by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Gaetz Dismisses House Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Capitol Riot and Steve Bannon as ‘a Uniquely Washington Obsession’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed on Wednesday the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and former Trump White House senior official Steve Bannon as “a uniquely Washington obsession.”. On Tuesday, the committee voted to refer criminal contempt charges against Bannon. The full...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Garland vs. Bannon Is Bidenism vs. Trumpism

Few people have made their names in Washington more differently than Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Republican political operative Steve Bannon. Garland, a sixty-eight-year-old former federal judge, has built his career on carefully following fact and legal precedent. Assiduously even-handed, despite being cheated out of a chance at a seat on the Supreme Court by Mitch McConnell, Garland is, some commentators worry, fair-minded to a fault. Bannon, a sixty-seven-year-old former investment banker and movie producer, is a founding father of Trumpism. As Donald Trump’s campaign manager and chief White House strategist, he mastered the art of the performative political lie—an emotive false claim that undermines Americans’ faith in public institutions, plays on their fears and prejudices, and creates a fervent voter base that turns out on Election Day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
