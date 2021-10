NEW YORK — The Celtics came out flying. Ime Udoka watched the Knicks, and much of the NBA, push faster paces in the preseason and expected to face the same in the opener. He tried to speed Boston up too, not just sprinting on the fast break, but making decisions faster in the half court. Specifically within 0.5 seconds. That, coincided with Jaylen Brown’s natural comfort and efficiency running the break, made for a 14-point explosion by the all-star in the first five minutes.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO