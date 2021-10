China's slowing bank loan growth will likely cool further after the slowest gain in more than 15 years amid attempts to rein in the property market. Concerns about borrowers' ability to make repayments, particularly in the real estate sector, following debt crises at China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd. and China Evergrande Group, could force banks to tighten credit. Power shortages and rising inflationary pressure could dampen investment, while policymakers have been more focused on debt risks rather than economic growth.

