CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBGl7_0cWWSCDX00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday by offering 100 billion yuan ($15.67 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) attributed the move to countering factors including tax payments and government bond issuance in order to keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample, it said in an online statement.

With 10 billion yuan worth of reverse repos maturing on Wednesday, the central bank injected 90 billion yuan on a net basis on the day.

($1 = 6.3822 Chinese yuan )

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's yuan closes near 2-week low as state banks buy dollars

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s yuan gave up earlier gains and ended domestic trading at a near two-week low against dollar on Friday, as major state-owned banks bought the greenback. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3918 per dollar and finished the domestic session at 6.4009, 91 pips weaker than...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported.Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.Friday was the end of a 30-day grace period after Evergrande missed a payment due Sept. 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Tianqi Lithium posts best profit in almost 3 yrs

Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp (002466.SZ), one of the world's top producers of lithium chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, on Friday reported its highest quarterly net profit since late 2018 thanks to higher lithium prices and one-off gains. Tianqi swung to a July-September net profit of 444.01...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Yuan#Shanghai#Pboc
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
coingeek.com

China urges US companies to accept digital yuan

China embarked on developing its digital currency in 2014—a digital yuan that’s regulated by the central bank. e-CNY as a legal tender and its new issuance layer. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has been actively leading the work on digital yuan, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that aims to replace some of the cash in circulation.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

How China's digital yuan could change the world

Good morning. In this week's Protocol | China newsletter: what the digital yuan means for the world, a new slate of reading apps backed by Chinese big tech that feature Chinese IP, and Shenzhen's ambitious effort to get unicorns to return from overseas. The big story. Beijing is getting serious...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China's yuan inches higher after Sino-U.S. talks

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday, as talks between senior Chinese and and U.S. officials sparked hopes of an improvement in trade ties, including possible tariff reductions. China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to China's commerce ministry. The official readouts of the call from both sides encouraged traders and analysts to hope tensions would ease between the world's two largest economies, raising chances for possible cuts to tariffs that were raised at the height of the U.S.-China trade war. "It could also show that inflation pressure was getting too high in the United States, reducing tariffs could benefit them too," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.389 per dollar, 34 pips or 0.05% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3924. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3845 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3830 at midday, 26 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite glimmersof optimism over Sino-U.S. relations, traders said it would be hard to see the yuan quickly rising past the key 6.35 per dollar mark, the strongest level the Chinese currency hit this year. "The yuan probably won't have continued appreciation before a substantial cut to the tariffs," said a trader at a foreign bank. Separately, investors will pay attention to central bank meetings include European Central Bank (ECB) and Japan for possible policy guidance that could affect major currencies in global markets. By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 93.892 from the previous close of 93.842, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3815 per dollar. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.389 6.3924 0.05% Spot yuan 6.383 6.3856 0.04% Divergence from -0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.28% Spot change since 2005 29.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.48 100.43 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.892 93.842 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3815 0.02% * Offshore 6.5637 -2.66% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Australia's central bank extends swap deal with China counterpart

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank extended a currency swap agreement with its Chinese counterpart earlier this year even as mounting trade tensions deadlocked talks between the countries’ governments. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extended the deal with the People’s Bank of China back in July, though the first...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China commerce ministry expects FDI to reach 1 trln yuan this year

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China commerce ministry expects the size of foreign indirect investment (FDI) into the country to reach 1 trillion yuan ($156.25 billion) this year, Zong Changqing, an official at the ministry told a press conference on Friday. ($1 = 6.3999 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Xu Jing and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

China Pushes McDonald's to Expand Digital Yuan Scheme Before Olympics

A McDonald's sign in Shanghai, where the fast food chain is trialing China's digital yuan. Image: Shutterstock. China has told fast-food chain McDonald's to expand a trial of its digital yuan payments system before the Beijing Winter Olympics kicks off, according to sources quoted by the Financial Times. The country's...
SPORTS
Reuters

China Jan-Sept FDI up 19.6% y/y in yuan terms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first nine months of the year jumped 19.6% from the same period last year to 859.51 billion yuan ($134.7 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.3822 Chinese yuan)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Yuan strengthens after China sets firmest mid-point in 4 months

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s yuan strengthened against the dollar in early trading on Wednesday after the central bank set the strongest mid-point for the Chinese currency in four months. The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s mid-point at 6.4069 per dollar, the firmest level since June 11.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

China wants McDonald’s to increase its digital yuan testing

China wants McDonalds to speed up its digital yuan testing. McDonald’s is testing the pilot digital yuan across 270 outlets. China wants to launch its digital yuan by February 2021. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has now become something that every country wants to adopt. With China still, far ahead,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's yuan jumps to 4-month high as property concerns ebb

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan leapt to a four-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, aided by market expectations that the stresses in the domestic property sector as well as Sino-U.S. tensions are easing. The rise in the yuan in onshore and offshore markets followed weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth data on Monday, but after China's central bank calmed markets late last week saying spillover effects from the China Evergrande Group's debt woes were controllable. A couple of other property firms made coupon payments this week, helping ease some concerns about the embattled and indebted sector. Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank, said investors had drawn confidence from that reassurance from officials at the People's Bank of China. He said the authorities will manage to prevent Evergrande from being a threat to the financial system. The stronger yuan had driven a broader rally in risk-sensitive currencies in the broader currency market, he said. Currency traders said the yuan was supported by heavy corporate clients' conversion of their dollars as they took advantage of broad dollar weakness, after the latter was knocked back by weak U.S. factory data overnight. "I don't see yuan depreciation expectations for the time being," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank. "After all, the fundamentals are still very strong, seen in the high trade surplus and capital inflows. And companies have a pile of dollars waiting to be settled." Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4307 per dollar, 7 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.43. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4250 per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.4105, the strongest level since June 16 and 189 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The broad dollar index fell to 93.705 from the previous close of 93.936, while the offshore yuan was trading around 6.4035 per dollar, a June high. "The recent yuan strength was surprising to some market participants, including us, given the increasing headwinds for China growth," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. But he said the soft gross domestic product data released on Monday had been expected and priced in and annual growth around 8% remains achievable. "Together with the Phase 1 (trade) deal review with the U.S., the PBOC may intend to keep the yuan broadly steady in the near term. After all, the dollar retracement and the broad Asian currency rally are supportive to the yuan." Some market analysts attributed the gains in the yuan to fading expectations of a reduction to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), despite the weak third-quarter growth as the world's second-largest economy suffered power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks. And they said the authorities could become uncomfortable with the yuan's fast appreciation, as the spot price was approaching the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level. "There was no barrier from the state banks on Tuesday morning," said a trader at a Chinese bank. "But everyone started getting nervous about big banks possibly stepping in soon to trim the gains." The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4307 6.43 -0.01% Spot yuan 6.4107 6.4294 0.29% Divergence from -0.31% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.83% Spot change since 2005 29.10% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.31 100.19 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.705 93.936 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4072 0.05% * Offshore 6.5924 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Jacqueline Wong)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy