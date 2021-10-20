CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami DC Josh Boyer on Dolphins’ cornerback Noah Igbinoghene

Miami Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Dolphins' cornerback Noah...

www.miamiherald.com

chatsports.com

Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene takes limited snaps, growing pains in stride

MIAMI -- Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, got his first real action in Week 2 of his rookie season, in place of injured teammate Byron Jones. It was a tough outing, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 8 of 12 passes when targeting Igbinoghene for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Get a Surprise at Practice Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders, Jon Gruden reach settlement on his contract

Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Released Notable Linebacker On Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins made a notable move this Tuesday, releasing linebacker Shaquem Griffin from their practice squad. The reason Miami released Griffin this Tuesday was so it could make room for Vince Biegel on the practice squad. Griffin, a former fifth-round pick out of UCF, began his career with the...
NFL

