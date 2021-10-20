Miami DC Josh Boyer on Dolphins’ cornerback Noah Igbinoghene

MIAMI -- Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, got his first real action in Week 2 of his rookie season, in place of injured teammate Byron Jones. It was a tough outing, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 8 of 12 passes when targeting Igbinoghene for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to terms on a deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they are waiting for his legal issues to be resolved. Miami reportedly wants NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to give clarity on the length of a suspension Watson will face for sexual assault allegations that were brought to light this offseason.
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
The assessment of a quarterback who is a former first-round draft pick is always an interesting discussion. There are going to be those who say they need more time or more pieces around them, and there will be those who give up after a few games. In the case of...
Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has his own take on what Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy should’ve done when wideout Mike Evans mistakenly handed him Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass football on Sunday: play hardball. Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on KRLD radio, that he would’ve treated...
On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
The Cincinnati Bengals might be one of many teams that get active before the NFL’s trade deadline early next month. And with the interior of the line still something of a problem, it only makes sense that the Bengals feature in some interesting trade ideas for that area. One such...
The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
The Miami Dolphins made a notable move this Tuesday, releasing linebacker Shaquem Griffin from their practice squad. The reason Miami released Griffin this Tuesday was so it could make room for Vince Biegel on the practice squad. Griffin, a former fifth-round pick out of UCF, began his career with the...
