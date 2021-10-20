CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Fire Department Honors late Chief Keith Sonnier

By Tre Francis
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9wlG_0cWWS57h00

The Lafayette Fire Department, family members, and others who are thankful for his service are honoring late Fire Chief Keith Sonnier .

They gathered at the Cajundome Convention Center Tuesday to remember the man they say was not only a fire chief, but someone who was passionate about serving his community.

“Keith was the type of person that you would be able to call on for anything at any time of the day or night. He was always the first person there,” cousin of the late Fire Chief, Kimberly Sonnier, said.

Dozens of people gathered to honor Sonnier's life and service.

Chief Sonnier was carried on a fire truck caisson with the Honor Guard. The public was asked to line the route to pay their respects. The procession included a salute at the Fire Prevention Bureau and at the Central Fire Station on E. Vermillion Street.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit of the Lafayette Fire Department says Sonnier was a great humanitarian who had a passion for public service.

“What people are going to remember about Keith is that you always knew he was a happy person. Regardless of what was going on in his life or his family life or what was going on in the organization. If you had a conversation with Keith, he was positive, he had that smile, and he let you know that I’m happy regardless of what’s going on,” Benoit said.

According to the department, Sonnier was an active firefighter with over 33 years of service.

Sonnier started off in fire suppression with the Lafayette Fire Department. He then went on to pursue fire prevention and became a fire inspector, inspecting schools across the Lafayette Parish School System.

“He would help every soul that he possibly could and people realized that from the dignitaries of the Lafayette Fire Department. Through parts of the state, the chief was well known and respected throughout the Parish of Lafayette,” Sonnier's cousin said.

Family members tell us they want the public to remember him as a caring and passionate family man with a heart of gold who will truly be missed.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Perkins Drive - Cross Drain Replacement

LCG announces Friday afternoon of drainage crews currently replacing subsurface cross drains at the intersection of Perkins Drive and Essen Drive. As the previous cross drains were becoming rusted and corroded, the project is expected to be completed by Friday, November 5. "Weather permitting," they say.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Two local law enforcement officers to be posthumously honored

Two police officers who served in local departments will be among 21 officers honored posthumously next week during a Medal of Honor ceremony in Baton Rouge. The ceremony is being held by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement on Thursday, November 4, at 1 p.m. at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge. 21 law enforcement officers will be commemorated with the Medal of Honor, which was established by the Louisiana legislature in 1997 to recognize the service and ultimate sacrifice made by officers for the protection and safety of Louisiana citizens.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

Online threat prompts lockdowns at two schools in Acadiana

Two schools in Acadiana were placed on lock down due to an online threat. Police and school officials say neither schools were the intended targets of the threat. In Lafayette, The Lafayette Parish Schools System says that Lafayette High was on lock down Friday morning due to the threat. Officials say the lock down that was in place due to a threat on campus, has been lifted at Lafayette High School as of 10:00 a.m.
LIVONIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Sonnier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Fire#Fire Suppression#The Honor Guard#The Parish Of Lafayette
KATC News

Lafayette woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish fatal crash

A Lafayette woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police say that Wednesday morning, just before 10:30 a.m., Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 near the interchange of I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Nannette Briggs of Lafayette.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Fifth juvenile who escaped Baton Rouge jail arrested in Houston

The fifth juvenile who escaped from a detention center on October 14 along with four other inmates has been arrested near Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals. Baton Rouge Police say 18-year-old Malik Williams and 20-year-old Shameka Holloman, identified by media outlets as Williams' girlfriend, were located on October 28, two weeks after Williams escaped the jail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

KATC News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy