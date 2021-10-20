Standoff with Hutchinson police ends with K-9 takedown

Photo Courtesy: Hutchinson Post

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a house and refused to comply with Hutchinson police.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Hutchinson police responded to a call from a woman asking for help in the 300 block of Logan St. in Hutchinson. Upon arrival, police discovered that Christopher St. John, 51, who was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, had entered her home uninvited and refused to leave.

Christopher St. John (Courtesy: of Kansas Department of Corrections)

When Hutchinson police made contact with St. John, he barricaded himself in the bathroom, refusing to leave. He began damaging property and making verbal threats to officers.

Hutchinson police determined that he had access to weapons, prompting them to set up a perimeter and activate an emergency response unit.

After almost five hours of negotiations, St. John finally came out of the house, but still refused to comply with officers’ commands. This prompted the police K-9 unit to be deployed.

St. John did become physical with the police K-9, but members of the emergency response unit were able to assist in taking him into custody.

He was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he was treated for lacerations.

St. John had a previous warrant out for his arrest.

In addition to the previous warrant, St. John was arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement, harming a police dog, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

