Atascadero, CA

It's pink out month for the city of Atascadero

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
 9 days ago
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the City of Atascadero is showing support.

If you are driving around town you may notice the fire department engines have a pink ribbon on the side of each truck.

The Atascadero Police Department is showing off their support with pink patches on their uniforms.

The department is also selling Breast Cancer Awareness pins for $10. They can be purchased at the station. All of the proceeds will be going to relay for life.

