CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Truck driver shortage affecting stock and pricing of items in local stores

By Sydney Snow
WWLP
WWLP
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLlMK_0cWWR1d000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed empty shelves inside stores and higher prices at the pump; this is largely due to a truck driver shortage.

It means we will continue to see high prices and empty shelves until this can problem can be solved. The trucking industry is short 80,000 drivers, a record high.

Wine shortage could result from supply chain issue, winery exec says

All State’s Transport Incorporated, a global trucking company headquartered in Springfield, says this a problem that is being felt by everyone. Almost every product from clothes to food to cars, are moved by trucks at some point before reaching consumers.

President of All States Transport Inc., Billy Kingston told 22News, “It just impacts us in ways that we never think about until now, when you go to the market and try and buy a box of cereal and it’s not there, now all of a sudden you realize they couldn’t get enough drivers to bring the product in.”

You’ve probably experienced those empty grocery store shelves. Retailers say it’s caused by an overall labor shortage, not just solely truck drivers.

In a statement to 22News, Stop and Shop said in part: “Stop & Shop is in close contact with our suppliers and is working diligently to keep high-demand products in stock. We are seeing some supply shortages because suppliers are experiencing labor challenges due to COVID-19.”

While the pandemic has slowed down manufacturing, adding to supply chain issues, the trucking industry has been in need of workers for years.

“It’s just gotten much worse now. There aren’t a lot of young people wanting to be long haul truck drivers anymore. It’s a major issues that we are all going to be feeling for quite a while”, said Kingston.

The city of Springfield is teaming up with Masshire to provide free Commercial Driver’s License Training to qualifying residents. Those interested can contact Masshire’s Springfield or Holyoke offices. The program will be open to Springfield residents whose household incomes are at or below 80 percent of area median income. Applicants must be unemployed or under-employed (working part-time), be legally eligible to work in the United States, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Those interested in obtaining more information and/or enrolling in the training program should contact MassHire at the contact info below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucking Company#Trucks#All States Transport Inc#Stop And Shop#Stop Shop#Kingston
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy