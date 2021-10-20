What Have You Been Reading Discussion Group

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for younger children. On Tuesday, the FDA's vaccine advisers voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend...
ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president’s supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who has represented his northern Illinois...
In his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron since a spat over a canceled multi-billion-dollar submarine deal in September, President Biden blamed a communications snafu. "I was under the impression that France had been informed long before that the (French) deal would not come through," Mr. Biden said Friday....
(CNN) — The Albany County sheriff on Friday said information about a misdemeanor forcible touching allegation that his office had filed in an Albany court against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been posted quicker than his office anticipated, catching him and the local district attorney by surprise. But...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Friday to block Maine's requirement for health care workers to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, even though it doesn't contain a religious exemption. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented, saying they would have blocked the mandate. Two of the court's other conservatives,...
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was charged on Friday with participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City region. The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, home of the Mets,...
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
