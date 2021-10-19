New Parking Structure Opens At LAX

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A fight that occurred after a customer got angry over being asked to wear a mask in a Woodland Hills restaurant Sunday night was captured on video.
A fight over the mask mandate at Kabuki Restaurant in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2021. (Credit: Reddit)
The incident took place at about 6 p.m. Sunday at Kabuki Restaurant, located in the 20900 block of Ventura Boulevard.
The woman who recorded the video told CBSLA that the customer got angry after a hostess asked him to wear a mask. The customer can be seen aggressively yelling, “You go f— yourself,”...
