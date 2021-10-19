New Parking Structure Opens At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What pandemic? Gas prices have recovered from the COVID-19 slowdown and then some, and are now at a nine-year high. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $4.57 a gallon – a price hike not seen since October of 2012. Gas prices across Southern California have been on a steady rise ever since October of 2020, when most COVID restrictions began to ease. Drivers in Los Angeles County have seen gas prices go up 13 cents over the past 16 days, according to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. That...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO