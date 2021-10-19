CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Parking Structure Opens At LAX

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There are now more parking options at Los...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

pasadenanow.com

City Committee Votes to Eliminate 90-Minute Free Parking in Pasadena’s Public Parking Structures

The Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the elimination of the 90-minute free parking period for all city-owned parking structures within Pasadena. The move is seen to bring in more revenues, which the transportation department plans to use for needed repairs and upgrades on all the nine parking structures of the city and to cover increasing cost of expenses for the maintenance of the city’s parking spaces.
PASADENA, CA
smobserved.com

Petition to Save Parking Structure 3 Gathers 5000 signatures.

A group of local residents and business people are trying to talk the City out of an ill considered plan to tear down a downtown Santa Monica parking structure, and replace it with "affordable Housing." The group says it has gathered 5000 signatures on a petition. The group's press release...
SANTA MONICA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Public safety concerning City parking structures

The public parking structures and downtown area surveillance cameras have been out of order for nearly two years. The City Council unanimously approved $1.4 million for a new camera system at the October 5 meeting. The police department is hopeful that the cameras will be installed before the end of the year. In the meantime, according to police, other measures are being employed to protect the area.
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new LAX economy parking garage

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles officials Friday celebrated the completion of the first major aspect of LAX's Landslide Access Modernization Program -- the 4,300-stall LAX Economy Parking structure, which will open to the public on Tuesday. The $294 million parking facility is four stories tall, 1.7 million square feet and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
passengerterminaltoday.com

LAX opens first component of US$5.5bn Landside Access Modernization Program

') } // --> The four-story, 158,000m2 facility has approximately 4,300 new parking stalls for LAX. It features the latest in smart parking technology to create a streamlined parking experience, including pre-booked parking, intuitive wayfinding and electric vehicle chargers. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, said, “As the third-largest airport in...
CALIFORNIA, PA
