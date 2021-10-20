Michigan confirms first case of COVID-19 in a cat

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ) -- Officials have confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 in a domestic shorthair cat.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced on Tuesday they had confirmed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in a cat in Ingham County.

Officials said that cat had close contact with its owners, who were confirmed to have the virus about a week prior to the cat becoming ill.

The cat began sneezing a lot, and was tested for the virus, MDARD said in a press release.

The cat has since recovered, officials said.

While a number of pets have tested positive for the virus worldwide, this is the first confirmed case in Michigan. As of Oct. 18, there have been 257 confirmed cases of the virus in animals across the U.S., including 99 cats since the start of the pandemic.

"Given the other reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 being found in pets throughout the world, this detection is not unexpected," State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said, per a press release. "The cases in animals generally have involved direct contact with an owner or caretaker who was ill or tested positive for COVID-19."

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest animals are playing a significant role in the transmission of the virus and that the possibility is very low.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s new chief medical executive, sai noted that COVID-19 mainly spreads between people through respiratory droplets from sneezing, coughing and talking, though “protecting pets begins by taking precautions to protect yourself by getting one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines."

MDARD offered advice in a press release:

“An additional step to protect your pets from the virus that causes COVID-19 includes people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 avoiding direct contact with animals-including kissing them, snuggling them, having them sleep in an ill person's bed, and sharing food with an ill person. If possible, another member of the household who is not sick should care for pets. If people with COVID-19 must care for a pet, wearing a mask as well as wash their hands before and after interacting with them.”

Officials say signs of the virus in animals can include fever, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, eye discharge, vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Anyone who thinks their pet is sick with the virus or has concerns about their pet's health, is urged to contact their veterinarian. Testing is recommended in some circumstances, including for animals with recent exposure to a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. A veterinarian will need to obtain approval to test animals for SARS-CoV-2 from MDARD by calling 800-292-3939.