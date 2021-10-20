Owners of unlicensed Vegas lip injection service arrested

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it arrested Olga and Kenny Girchenko on several charges involving an unlicensed medical facility.

According to the arrest report, the couple was operating an unlicensed lip injection and Botox business out of different rental properties in the Las Vegas area.

The investigation started after a woman, who police say wanted to remain anonymous, saw a profile on Instagram for a company called "Coco Labios" and set an appointment.

Police say the woman went to an apartment on July 7 where she met "Coco" and a man who did not give his name, according to the report.

A lip injection service was performed on that date and she was supposed to return the following month for the second procedure. However, she had an allergic reaction from the injection, and when she contacted the Nevada Nursing Board found out there was no licensed nurse affiliated with "Coco Labios," according to police.

An investigation was launched that led police to another rental home, as the pair often changed locations.

Through surveillance and other witnesses, the couple was arrested on Oct. 15 on charges including:



Act as nurse without license

Act as medical practitioner without license

Obtaining money/prop/labor by false pretenses

At the time of the arrest, two other women were walking up to the latest rental home for services, and provided more information to police, according to the arrest report.