China needs new growth engines as property drags down economy, says analyst

By Yen Nee Lee, @YenNee_Lee
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's property sector slowdown is hurting economic growth — and it's not clear there are new growth drivers to pick up the slack, said Leland Miller, chief executive of the China Beige Book. The country has not made enough progress to transition to a consumption-led economy, said Miller. Challenges...

The Independent

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported.Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024, The South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.Friday was the end of a 30-day grace period after Evergrande missed a payment due Sept. 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Labor shortage, supply constraints and inflation hold back economy trying to emerge from pandemic

The economy in the third quarter grew at just 2%, the slowest pace since the 31.2% plunge in the second quarter of 2020, when the economy was shutdown by the pandemic. The unique nature of the pandemic shutdown has resulted in a longer and now shallower than expected rebound, as the economy struggles to overcome supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and inflation.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Containment won't work with China

The United States and China have been engaged in strategic competition for years — a fact that only the U.S. has been slow to recognize. But for the U.S. to prevail, it must recognize that the successful strategy of the last Cold War, containment, will not work against its new adversary. Seventy-five years ago this past February, a U.S. State Department employee named George Kennan dashed off what would later be called the "Long Telegram." Kennan expressed his concerns over the aims, objectives, and growing power of the Soviet Union. The diplomat’s 8,000-word missive would later become famous, both for signaling the formal U.S. recognition of what would be dubbed the "Cold War" and as a precursor of sorts for the strategy that would lead to victory.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Delta wave slowed US economic growth in third quarter

The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday. The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter. The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval. Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY
Inman.com

China considers something new — mandating a national property tax

China, a nation suffering from the fallout of years of runaway real-estate speculation, is reportedly considering joining the ranks of major countries that impose a tax on property values. President Xi Jinping is pushing to establish a nationwide property tax in China as early as 2025, a proposal that has...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, Concerns Over Inflation, China Property Market Remain

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Wednesday morning as investors remained concerned about the risk from elevated inflation and the indebted real estate sector in China. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.62% by 10:47 PM ET (2:47 AM GMT). The Bank of Japan will release its monetary policy...
STOCKS
AFP

Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
INDUSTRY
CNBC

European markets close higher as China property fears cool; LSE down 6%

Friday marks another big day of corporate earnings in Europe, with Renault, Banco Sabadell, the London Stock Exchange and InterContinental among those reporting. Shares of China Evergrande Group bounced in Hong Kong overnight following media reports that the embattled developer is set to pay off a coupon payment on a dollar-denominated bond.
STOCKS
Washington Post

China’s Evergrande is in trouble. But so is China’s top-down political economy.

Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company founded in 1996, rolled closer toward formal default this week after failing to meet further payments toward its $300 billion debt. Evergrande isn’t alone — real estate developers in China carry an estimated $5 trillion in debt, and other Chinese property firms this week reportedly defaulted or struggled with repayments.
