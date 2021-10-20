CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiSA Is 1st Japanese Female Solo Artist to Stream Song Over 300 Million Times

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Homura" single debuted digitally on October 12 of last year before physical copies shipped on October 14, and it ranked at #1 on Oricon's weekly streaming ranking chart for seven consecutive weeks. The song has...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Anime News Network

CloverWorks Animates Video for Gran Saga Smartphone RPG With Radwimps Song

The official YouTube channel for the South Korean smartphone massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Gran Saga streamed the 30-second version of the "Maka Fushigi" (Complete Enigma) special anime video on Monday. The video features animation by anime studio CloverWorks (DARLING in the FRANXX, Wonder Egg Priority, Horimiya) and the game's Japanese theme song "MAKAFUKA" by the band RADWIMPS.
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Lisa Sets New Record as a K-Pop Solo Artist on Spotify with 'MONEY'

Lisa is continuing to break records on major music platforms with her latest B-side release, "MONEY." Keep on reading to know more. BLACKPINK Lisa Becomes the Fastest Solo Artist to Surpass 100 Million Streams on Spotify with 'MONEY'. According to BLACKPINK's music label YG Entertainment on October 18 KST, Lisa's...
kpopstarz.com

K-pop Radar Selects BLACKPINK Lisa as 'Artist of the Month' for September 2021

BLACKPINK Lisa, who established her own name in the music industry, achieved new feats as a solo artist! On the 15th, fandom data observing platform K-pop Radar selected the "LALISA" singer as the "Artist of the Month" for September!. According to K-pop Radar, "Lisa's first solo debut song 'LALISA' has...
metalinjection

MYRKUR Streams Demo Of New Song "Rivers Blessed"

Myrkur, the project headed up by Amalie Bruun, is back with a demo of a new song called "Rivers Blessed." The song features harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) and is about Bruun's recent motherhood. Myrkur also notes that the song is part of the writing sessions for a new album.
The Quietus

Stereolab's Lætitia Sadier Shares New Solo Song, 'New Moon'

It's the first cut to be revealed from the artist's forthcoming album, scheduled for release next year. Stereolab's Lætitia Sadier has released a new solo single, titled 'New Moon'. Out now, the track is the first preview of the artist's upcoming solo album, which is currently untitled and scheduled to...
International Business Times

'Money': Blackpink's Lisa's Track Reaches 100 Million Spotify Streams In Just 37 Days

Blackpink's Lisa made history once again after her latest tune, "Money," reached 100 million streams on Spotify in just a little over a month. Lisa's management label YG Entertainment shared the news Monday, adding that "Money" became the fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to reach 100 million Spotify streams. The track was released on Sept. 10 as part of Lisa's first solo album, "Lalisa."
Billboard

Joel Deleón Drops First Solo Song After CNCO 'La Culpa': Stream It Here

Joel Deleón -- formerly known as Joel Pimentel (of CNCO) -- has released his debut solo single "La Culpa," an acoustic, guitar-led melancholic song that marks the beginning of a new era. The release of his debut solo single was preceded by a last-name change in an homage to his...
The FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Japanese Breakfast’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The third episode of The FADER Uncovered Season 2, the series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Japanese Breakfast a.k.a. musician and author Michelle Zauner. Together they revisit Zauner's 2018 FADER cover, written shortly after the release of Japanese Breakfast’s second album Soft Sounds from Another Planet. Since then the band has released new album Jubilee while Zauner published her memoir, New York Times best-seller Crying In H Mart, written about losing her mother and establishing her own identity. Zauner guides new fan Ronson through her career to date, from her early forays into music through to the viral New Yorker essay that led to her book, and onto her most recent project; scoring indie video game Sable. They also spend time discussing their shared love of Japanese city pop and coming to terms with your artistic voice.
Anime News Network

Love Live! Superstar!! Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official YouTube channel for the Love Live! franchise began streaming a video on Sunday that announces that the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime will get a second season. "Liella," the new idol group that starred in the anime, debuted their first single "Hajimari wa Kimi no Sora" (The Start...
Anime News Network

Cloverworks Reveals Tokyo 24th Ward Original TV Anime for January 2022 Debut

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director Naokatsu Tsuda directs anime. CloverWorks announced on Sunday that it is producing a new original television anime series titled Tokyo 24-ku (Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward) that will debut in January 2022. Naokatsu Tsuda (director of first four JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime seasons, chief director of JoJo's...
Anime News Network

Makoto Furukawa, ZAQ Perform Theme Songs for Requiem of the Rose King Anime

The anime will premiere in January 2022, and will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run. The anime was previously slated to premiere this fall, but the production committee announced a delay in July. The anime stars:. Mitsuki Saiga as Richard. Hikaru Midorikawa...
Anime News Network

Macross Plus Movie to Screen in U.S. Theaters on December 14

Macross Plus Movie Edition is the film version of the story also seen in the four-volume 1994-1995 Macross Plus series. The film opened in Japan in August 1995, and Manga Entertainment later released the film on VHS and DVD overseas. The story is set three decades after the Space War...
Anime News Network

We Must Never Fall in Love! Manga Gets Digital 10th Volume

9th volume ships on November 12th, 10th volume debuts digitally as final volume on December 13. The December issue of Kodansha's Dessert magazine revealed on Friday that Haru Tsukishima's We Must Never Fall in Love! (Zettai ni Tokimeite wa Ikenai!) manga will have a 10th volume that will be a digital exclusive, and it will be available on December 13. The manga's ninth and final physical compiled book volume will ship on November 12.
Anime News Network

Oresuki Creators' Idol Light Novel Shine Post Gets Anime Next Summer

Multimedia project reveals cast, staff, videos, visuals, game, manga, concerts. Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge announced on Tuesday that writer Rakuda and illustrator Buriki's Shine Post light novel is getting an anime adaptation that will premiere next summer. The anime will be part of the Shine Post multimedia idol project, which will also include a game by Akihiro Ishihara (The [email protected], Love Plus, Uma Musume Pretty Derby), a manga in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts. The companies opened an official website, and the website revealed cast, staff, videos, and a visual. The first video teases the project:
Anime News Network

Author: I Think Our Son Is Gay Manga Will Not End in 4th Volume

Various retailers previously listed manga as ending in 4th volume. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga digitally and physically in English, and it describes the story:. Despite belonging to a family of four, the Aoyama residence is typically home to three due to father Akiyoshi's job. While...
Anime News Network

Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki Theatrical Anime Reveals Visual, Staff, Story

The official website for the theatrical original video anime (OVA) of Kaoru Hayamine's Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki (Mirage Queen Aime Cirque) novel revealed the anime's visual, staff and story on Tuesday. Saori Den (Pokémon episode director) is directing the project at East Fish Studio, and Mariko Kunisawa (Ascendance...
