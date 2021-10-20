LiSA Is 1st Japanese Female Solo Artist to Stream Song Over 300 Million Times

Multimedia project reveals cast, staff, videos, visuals, game, manga, concerts. Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge announced on Tuesday that writer Rakuda and illustrator Buriki's Shine Post light novel is getting an anime adaptation that will premiere next summer. The anime will be part of the Shine Post multimedia idol project, which will also include a game by Akihiro Ishihara (The [email protected], Love Plus, Uma Musume Pretty Derby), a manga in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine, and concerts. The companies opened an official website, and the website revealed cast, staff, videos, and a visual. The first video teases the project:
