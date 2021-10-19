Dodgers Beat Braves Overcoming Three-Run Deficit

It’s always remarkable in baseball when outs come unexpectedly, and the Los Angeles Dodgers provided an example of that in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Saturday night. In the top of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, the Braves put in closer Will Smith, and he got Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock to pop out. But Smith then walked Chris Taylor, and pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger came through (again, in sharp contrast to his dismal regular season) with a single to right, which should have put Taylor on second and in scoring position. But despite the ball only going to shallow right, Taylor rounded second and went for third, the Braves threw behind him to shortstop Dansby Swanson, he hesitated and got in a rundown between Swanson and third baseman Austin Riley, and Swanson tagged him out in a rundown to end the inning:

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO