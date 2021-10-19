CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Beat Braves Overcoming Three-Run Deficit

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves after being down three runs until the eighth inning. The Dodgers scored first in the opening inning with a two-run homer...

FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman’s comments on Trevor Bauer tell you all you need to know

Whatever you seem to think, Trevor Bauer will not be pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, or anywhere in Major League Baseball, in 2022 (and likely beyond that). It’s just not going to happen, even if he’s found not guilty of the sexual assault allegations. ESPN insider Jeff Passan polled ~24 current and former baseball executives, players, lawyers and others with a connection to the sport a few months ago and all of the subjects, when asked if Bauer would ever play in MLB again, had different variations of the word “no.”
MLB
Springfield News Sun

Late-night magic: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0

ATLANTA (AP) — More late-night magic has the Atlanta Braves just two wins away from the World Series. Eddie Rosario delivered Atlanta’s second straight walk-off hit in the ninth inning, giving the Braves a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and a commanding 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.
MLB
True Blue LA

Braves maximize scoring opportunities to beat Dodgers in Game 1

The Dodgers offense didn’t take advantage of opportunities, and paid the price when Austin Riley singled home Ozzie Albies for a walk-off, 3-2 win for the Braves, taking Game 1 of the NLCS at Truist Park in Atlanta. Riley was at the plate for all three Atlanta runs on Saturday,...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Braves beat Dodgers 3-2 after Chris Taylor’s TOOTBLAN running error gave them a free top-of-the-ninth out

It’s always remarkable in baseball when outs come unexpectedly, and the Los Angeles Dodgers provided an example of that in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Saturday night. In the top of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, the Braves put in closer Will Smith, and he got Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock to pop out. But Smith then walked Chris Taylor, and pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger came through (again, in sharp contrast to his dismal regular season) with a single to right, which should have put Taylor on second and in scoring position. But despite the ball only going to shallow right, Taylor rounded second and went for third, the Braves threw behind him to shortstop Dansby Swanson, he hesitated and got in a rundown between Swanson and third baseman Austin Riley, and Swanson tagged him out in a rundown to end the inning:
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Braves Walk-Off Again, Beat Dodgers 5-4 in Game 2 to Take 2-0 Lead in NLCS

The Braves are just two wins away from the World Series. But of course, we've said that before. Eddie Rosario knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, and the Atlanta Braves walked-off for the second straight game, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
MLB
ESPN

MLB World Series 2021 -- Braves turn on power, Charlie Morton breaks his leg and other big moments in Game 1 win over Astros

The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Containing the Dodgers run game needs to become a priority

The excitement of the Braves last pair of wins over the Dodgers shouldn’t cause us to overlook one very concerning development: Atlanta can’t stop the Dodgers run game. Game 1 wasn’t too bad. Both the Braves and Dodgers tallied two stolen bases apiece, with each side featuring a swipe that literally everyone at Truist Park saw coming (one by Trea Turner… and one by Ozzie Albies late in the game to set up Austin Riley‘s walk-off RBI).
MLB
kq2.com

Chris Taylor's three home runs keep Los Angeles Dodgers alive against Atlanta Braves

Facing elimination, up steps Chris Taylor. He smashed three home runs to keep the Los Angeles Dodgers alive against the Atlanta Braves in their best-of-seven National League Championship Series, cutting the Braves' lead to 3-2. The 31-year-old provided six of the Dodgers' first seven runs, as they cruised to an...
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB World Series schedule: Astros vs. Braves times, TV channel, dates for Fall Classic

MLB's 2021 World Series matchup is set: the Houston Astros will face the Atlanta Braves in this year's Fall Classic. The Braves punched their ticket Saturday night, clinching the pennant in Game 6 of the NLCS against the defending champion Dodgers. The Astros, meanwhile, knocked out the Boston Red Sox in six games in the ALCS. The Astros have home-field advantage in the World Series, which starts Tuesday in Houston.
MLB
southernillinoisnow.com

Braves beat Dodgers on 2nd straight walk-off hit

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hold a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series following their second walk-off win in as many nights. Eddie Rosario singled home the winning run in the ninth inning to send the Braves past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-4. Rosario had four hits for the Braves, who trailed 2-0 and 4-2 before maintaining home-field advantage.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

#SportsReport: Dodgers rally to beat Braves; Astros best Red Sox

MLB: Five outs from a three-games-to-none deficit in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves. Mookie Betts provided the tiebreaking single while the Dodgers erupted for four runs in the eighth inning to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Braves. Cody Bellinger tied it with a three-run blast off losing pitcher Luke Jackson.
MLB

