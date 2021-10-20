CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Manatee Deaths Rise In Florida As Pollutants Kill Seagrass

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WidYq_0cWWN1UA00

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Manatees have starved to death by the hundreds along Florida’s east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the seagrass the sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a House committee Tuesday.

Seagrass has been decimated in the 156-mile-long Indian River Lagoon and neighboring areas. The aquatic plant thrives in clear, sandy water, but murkier water because of the algae and pollutants has made it harder for seagrass to survive, said Melissa Tucker, director of the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Our statewide death count from all sources has been higher than it’s ever been reported before,” Tucker told the House State Affairs Committee. “This is a starvation issue. There’s not enough seagrasses that are available to the manatees.”

Officials noticed a sharp rise in manatee deaths from December through May, when the sea cows congregate in warm waters. During that period, 677 manatees died, when typically only 156 die, Tucker said.

While manatee mortality leveled out after May, when the mammals extend their range in summer and fall, the state has recorded 968 manatee deaths in 2021, with more than two months left in the year. The previous annual high was 830 deaths in 2013, Tucker said.

Big manatee die-offs in past years have been attributed to more transitory events like algae blooms and unusually cold weather, but the seagrass problem could take longer to reverse, Tucker said. Efforts are being made to replant seagrass and restore clam and oyster beds so the mollusks can help filter the water, she said.

“This is something that we’re going to be trying to manage and improve over the course of years and maybe decades,” she said.

Republican State Rep. Thad Altman, who represents Brevard County, where manatees typically thrive, said it will be difficult to regrow the seagrass unless the water gets cleared up. He said the manatees are now even eating seagrass roots, permanently killing the aquatic plants.

“We literally have a catastrophe on our hands,” Altman said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Attention Drivers: South Florida Law Enforcement Will Be Out In Force This Weekend Looking For Impaired Drivers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police across South Florida is making sure everyone stays safe this Halloween weekend. Starting Friday night and Saturday night, DUI task force units will be out in force looking for impaired drivers. Police said if you plan on drinking under the influence this weekend and don’t have a designated driver, call a cab or use a ride-sharing service.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Commissioners Pass Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — City of Miami commissioners passed a resolution that makes homeless encampments illegal. The resolution passed 4 to 1. Commissioner Ken Russell was the only person who voted against it. The ordinance prohibits encampments or temporary housing structures such as tents, on public property and in entryways. It gives police the authority to give violators written warnings and instruct them to go to a shelter. Those who refused could be arrested. The new push comes as the homeless population in South Florida sees a notable uptick. Dozens of people rallied outside of Miami City Hall to protest the new ordinance. “I am a United...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Crowded Congressional Race To Fill Late Rep. Alcee Hastings’ Seat Has Pros & Unknowns

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The primary battle to fill the seat left vacated by the late U.S. Representative Alcee Hastings has turned into a free for all, with 11 Democrats and two Republicans hoping to win Tuesday.  The field is jam packed with political pros and newcomers. District 10 encompasses large chunks of Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The majority of the residents, who number over 800,000 people, are African American and from the Caribbean. The district has a high poverty rate and most of the people who live there cannot afford a mortgage. Among the familiar faces running from Broward are...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Sues Biden Over ‘Unlawful Vaccine Mandate’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking an immediate end to what state officials call the “unlawful requirement that federal government contractors ensure that all employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” Attorney General Ashley Moody is demanding the court hold President Biden’s executive order unlawful and issue injunctive relief to stop the enforcement of the illegal action. Moody said Florida companies, public and private, receive millions of dollars in federal contracts annually and will be negatively impacted by the unlawful requirements. “I have never seen such blatant disregard for the Constitution or the laws governing our...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

305, 786, 954, 561… New Area Code Sought For South Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — With the state’s population continuing to grow and cell phones and other technology requiring new numbers, South Florida could get another area code. State regulators next week will hold a workshop to begin considering a proposal to create an additional area code in Palm Beach County because the 561 area code is in “jeopardy” of running out of numbers, according to a proposal filed Friday by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, an agency that oversees area codes. The proposal comes after the Florida Public Service Commission during the past three years has approved new area codes for Central...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Judge OK’s Online Medical Marijuana Ordering In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued Monday by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites to process patient orders, saying the arrangements violated a state law banning operators from contracting for services “directly related to the cultivation, processing and dispensing” of cannabis. But Seattle-based Leafly Holdings argued that it is not engaging in activity related to the dispensing of cannabis products because the company does not accept...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida Prepping For Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 To 11

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could be the final piece of the puzzle to putting COVID behind us. As soon as next week, South Florida kids ages 5 to 11 may be able to get a child-size dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. An FDA advisory committee will meet Tuesday to consider emergency use for the vaccine. Hollywood mom Ariel Segall said she’s ready to get her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son vaccinated. “I trust the science” she said. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami is gearing up to distribute the vaccine. “We are hoping for more direct information from the federal government,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Fight Is On To Save Wild Monkeys Living In Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The fight is on to save some monkeys and find them a new home. They live in an unlikely part of Broward county and one group thinks it’s dangerous for them, so they are working to find them a safer home. “I heard about it, but I didn’t think it was true!” exclaimed John Smith. “They’re cute,” added retired Hollywood Police Officer Otis Haney. The monkeys live in Dania Beach. They were brought here from Africa by Eleanor Roosevelt 70-years-ago for biomedical research. About a dozen of the original bunch escaped, which is how these vivacious little vervets wound...
DANIA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thad Altman
CBS Miami

Police: South Carolina Woman Kidnaps Son, Takes Him To Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a three-year-old child from South Carolina was arrested in South Florida on Wednesday and charged with custodial interference. The child’s father, who has custody, reported his child missing after the mother left the area with him, according to York County Police. The child was found safe at his grandmother’s house in Miami and the mother was taken into custody. York County police  were assisted by the FBI, Miami-Dade Police and Aventura Police.    
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

21 Haitian Migrants Make It To Shore At Haulover Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a group of migrants came ashore Wednesday morning. Images from Chopper 4 showed several people sitting around at Haulover Park. Cell phone video captured Haitian migrants coming ashore and running up the beach. The boat they got out of quickly headed out for deeper waters just before 11 a.m. U.S. Customs & Border Protection says that all the migrants will be interviewed and processed. Chopper 4 was over the scene as multiple law enforcement agencies responded including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police. In total 21 migrants were detained. From the ground, CBS4 News cameras were rolling as some of those migrants were loaded up into border patrol vehicles. One of the migrants was holding a baby.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cold Front Marching Into South Florida With Strong Storms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is anticipating a cold front that arrives later Thursday night. As the front sweeps across North Florida early Thursday, we will be dealing with an increasing southwest wind. This will help to surge in humid and warm airmass over our area and isolated showers or storms are possible anytime Thursday afternoon. Thursday afternoon will be warm and humid with high temps near 90 degrees. Strong to severe storms are possible along the leading edge of the cold front Thursday night. Here’s the timing of the storms: Spotty showers and storms before cold front arrives. (CBS4) 10 pm to 11 pm...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Rise In School Fights Another Pandemic Casualty

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – On Monday, Clive Barnes got a frantic call from his wife. She told him go to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital immediately.  It is where his 16-year-old son ended up after a rough day at school. Barnes showed CBS4 a disturbing video of his son being attacked at Whiddon Rogers Education Center. In the video, you see his son jumped from behind and tackled to the ground. He is beaten repeatedly. “I saw the video and could not hold back my tears,” said Barnes.”He never complained about anyone bothering him.  The kid came up and dropped him on his head.” The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Manatees#Weather#Cbsmiami#Ap#House#Republican
CBS Miami

‘I Was Very Concerned’: State Sen. Tina Polsky On Masking Incident Involving Florida’s New Surgeon General

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details have emerged on the masking incident involving the newly-appointed Florida surgeon general and a state senator. Dr. Joseph Ladapo was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of State Sen. Tina Polsky, who told him she had a serious medical condition. After refusing, that’s when Polsky said things began to escalate. “I was very concerned. He was there with two aides, so there were three of them not wearing masks. And it’s a very small waiting area in my office, and my office is not very large, either. So before we started doing all of our advocacy and constituent meeting, we set up a system with requiring masks,” she said. “So they are all standing around in my waiting room not wearing a mask and it became really uncomfortable and basically a negotiation happening and it went on way too long. ” Polsky was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, but had not made it public. In an email following the incident, the Department of Health says they will be “addressing this directly with members of the senate, rather than letting this play out publicly.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County Mayor Announces New Climate Action Strategy Ahead Of World Conference

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has a new climate action strategy – one that she hopes will reduce 50% of greenhouse gases by 2030. “South Dade was heavily impacted by Hurricane Andrew my mom was impacted at that time,” Genesis Cosme said. Cosme lives in South Miami Dade. “This neighborhood has varying elevations,” she said. Her neighborhood is the Palmetto Estates. It’s far away from the waterfront. “We’re also surrounded by manmade canals and lakes that dredge the water south, and during heavy rains that alone is enough to flood. Last Friday we had a flood advisory closer to the eastern...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Federal Judge Clears Class-Action Lawsuit Against Florida On Juvenile Solitary Confinement

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — A federal judge has cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit against the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice about the use of solitary confinement for minors, including children with disabilities. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of individual juveniles, but U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle last week approved a request to certify it as a class action on behalf of thousands of minors. Hinkle said department data showed that between 2,720 and 3,853 juveniles were placed in solitary confinement at detention facilities each year from 2014 to 2020. Plaintiffs’ attorneys contend that the use of solitary confinement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

‘We Do Not Build Over Dead Souls,’ Surfside Families Continue To Push For Memorial

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Victims’ families are continuing their push for a memorial where Champlain Towers South once stood. At a Tuesday press conference, families shared their frustration, concerned there is not enough being done to preserve the rubble, which they worry, could delay the investigation further. Construction crews are continuing to work but just last week, the site was filled with water. It was an extremely disappointing sight to see for victims’ families. They worry stagnant water, left sitting, could ruin any remaining evidence. “Our loved ones are still in there,” said Martin Langesfeld. He lost his sister, brother-in-law, and two...
SURFSIDE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy