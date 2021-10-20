CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ bloodbath: Which elimination shocked you the most during Battles Week 2? [POLL]

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
 9 days ago
And just like that, “ The Voice ” battles for Season 21 are a thing of the past. While only six artists left the competition during Battles Week 1 , there were a whopping 10 eliminations during the bloodbath that was Battles Week 2 . Of this week’s ousted contestants, which elimination shocked you the most? Vote in our poll below.

As a refresher, here are the names of the artists who were cut by their coaches in the final week: Keilah Grace , Jack Rogan and Janora Brown of Team John Legend , Wyatt Michael , Aaron Hines and Parker McKay of Team Kelly Clarkson , Clint Sherman and Kaitlyn Velez of Team Blake Shelton , and Sophia Bromberg and KCK3 of Team Ariana Grande .

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Keilah Grace (age 15) from New York City, New York sang “Never Tear Us Apart” in the blind auditions and earned three chair turns from John, Kelly and Ariana. She lost her battle of “good 4 u” against Joshua Vacanti .

Jack Rogan (age 18) from Rochester, New York sang “The House of the Rising Sun” in the blind auditions and earned two chair turns from John and Kelly. He lost his battle of “cardigan” to Sabrina Dias .

Janora Brown (age 22) from Wingate, North Carolina sang “Angel of Mine” in the blind auditions and earned two chair turns from John and Kelly. She lost her battle of “One Last Time” to Shadale .

Wyatt Michael (age 24) from Fredericksburg, Virginia sang “Mack the Knife” in the blind auditions and earned two chair turns from Kelly and Ariana. He lost his battle of “Sunny” to Holly Forbes .

Aaron Hines (age 28) from Charleston, South Carolina sang “Heartbreak Anniversary” in the blind auditions and became a rare four-chair turn. He lost his battle of “Working” to Gymani , another four-chair turn artist.

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

Parker McKay (age 30) from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania sang “Slow Hands” in the blind auditions and was the last person to join Team Kelly. She lost her battle of “It’s My Party” to The Cunningham Sisters .

Clint Sherman (age 25) from Heath, Texas sang “Brown Eyed Girl” in the blind auditions and earned one chair turn from Blake. He lost his battle of “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” to Carson Peters .

Kaitlyn Velez (age 21) from Copiague, New York sang “Please Don’t Go” in the blind auditions and earned two chair turns from Blake and John. She lost her battle of “Yellow” to Berritt Haynes .

Sophia Bromberg (age 16) from San Rafael, California sang “Heather” in the blind auditions and earned three chair turns from Ariana, Kelly and John. She lost her battle of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” to Jim & Sasha Allen .

KCK3 (ages 17-26) from Brandon, Mississippi sang “no tears left to cry” in the blind auditions and was the last artist to join Team Ariana. They lost their battle of “Come on Over” to Ryleigh Plank .

SEE All 15 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

